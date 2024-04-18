It's time to ban social media on smartphones for children and adolescents

Anyone observing teens in the wild can confirm that their faces are stuck to their phones at every possible moment — in an elevator, walking down the street, at mealtimes with or without other family members, and evidently late at night too.

As for the other possible causes Twenge diligently considers and rejects, there is no such thing as mathematical proof in psychology, but she has come as close as anybody can to proving that social media use on smartphones has had a huge, and largely negative, influence on the daily lives of teenagers.

Granting the validity of her case, what is to be done about it?

Preventing addiction

Leaving teenagers in the gentle hands of social media companies is like leaving the hens in the gentle paws of the fox. Some of the world's most sophisticated and effective AI software drives teens to keep clicking and scrolling on infinite websites, because the firms' profits depend on their doing so.

Asking parents to control their teens' use of smartphones is nice in theory, but one would have to be a literal helicopter parent to do that effectively, hovering over each child's shoulder every waking minute of the day. Yes, there is software to block certain sites, but teens know ways to evade such restrictions, and it's simply impossible for even highly conscientious parents to monitor and censor every last thing a child does with his or her phone.

Twenge proposes a straightforward ban on social media use for everyone under 16. While the brain of a sixteen-year-old has still got a lot of maturing to do, this age represents a compromise between exposing highly vulnerable young people to the harmful effects of social media use and keeping them from using it when they are mature enough not to be significantly harmed by it.

While an outright ban is still in the future, a number of states (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Utah) have passed laws requiring that firms obtain parental permission before allowing people under 16 to get social media accounts.

In many ways, this issue has parallels with the way attitudes and laws concerning smoking changed during the last part of the twentieth century. Once a near-universal social habit, smoking was first revealed to be a leading cause of lung cancer. Then, when we found that cigarette companies had engaged in a concerted effort to deceive the public, their reputation suffered further.

The banning of cigarette ads from TV and radio in 1971 began a general social trend that gradually changed smoking from a normal activity to one engaged in by a decided minority of people, but only after years of adverse publicity, revelations of corporate wrongdoing, and contested legislation.

Largely because of the profits involved, we can expect a similar battle over an all-out ban on social media for teens. In this case, however, the people most affected can't directly influence legislators, not being old enough to vote. It is up to parents and others concerned about the wellbeing of the next generation to organise opposition to powerful entrenched interests backed by billions of dollars. And even if our small-r republican system of government was in proper working order, this would be a hard fight.

Fortunately, protecting children and adolescents from psychological harm has not become a partisan issue — yet. Both Democrats and Republicans can understand the need to keep social media firms from exploiting populations who suffer harm all out of proportion to their numbers. Twenge and her fellow social science colleagues have given us all the proof we need to take action. Now, all that is needed is the courage and diligence to see it through.

Karl D. Stephan is a professor of electrical engineering at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. His ebook Ethical and Otherwise: Engineering in the Headlines is available in Kindle format and also in the iTunes store.

