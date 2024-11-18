The radical revolutions of communism

To Overthrow the World

by Sean McMeekin | Basic Books, 2024 | 443 pages

Professor Sean McMeekin of Bard College is an expert on 20th century history and has written on a range of topics including Russian and Turkish history.

His new book is titled To Overthrow the World: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Communism.

In it, McMeekin traces the evolution of Communism from its roots in 18th-century French thinking through to its evolution into the clear ideology expounded by Marx and Engels, and then on to the 20th century, when Communist ideologues took power across much of the world.

The narrative is dense but fast-moving. McMeekin makes it clear from the outset that he is a strong critic, and he highlights the global rise of Marxist China as being a key reason for examining what is occasionally misconstrued as a dead ideology.

Alternative morality

Oddly, Communism has some roots in a sort of heretical Christianity, and in an effort by some unbelievers to recreate a moral system in a Europe where many people had ceased to truly believe in Christianity by the time of the Enlightenment.

McMeekin writes that the elitism of Enlightenment thinkers like Voltaire had the effect of forfeiting “much of the beauty and power of the Christian faith while also shunting Christian ideals about virtuous poverty and charity to the side.”

This left a moral or spiritual vacuum which could only exist for so long.

One little-known but highly influential French philosopher who tried to fill it in the latter half of the 18th century was Étienne-Gabriel Morelly.

Greed was destroying humanity in Morelly’s view, and he had a simplistic solution:

“Where no property exists, none of its pernicious consequences will exist either.”

Morelly believed that the “spirit of charity” among the early Christians had been ruined by the materialistic Church.

A collectivist spirit would be needed to restore what had been lost, and Morelly called for laws that would mean that “every citizen must be a man of public sustenance, maintained and occupied at public expense.”

In the wake of the Revolution, a new generation of French radical thinkers like François-Noël Babeuf would build on Morelly’s groundwork, and Morelly and Babeuf’s writings would inspire the German thinker Karl Marx.

Like many other far-left thinkers, the true father of Communism was from a privileged background.

He had never been inside a factory before he started calling for the nationalisation of industry, and his initial economic proposals were not informed by any kind of extensive research.

As McMeekin explains, the two intellectual schools of thought which shaped the young Marx were the French revolutionary tradition and the German philosophical tradition, where Hegel was the most important figure.

Marx rejected much of Hegel’s Christian worldview, though, and sought to radically change society — to overthrow the world, as per the author’s chosen title.

The immense bloodshed that the French Revolution had caused did not bother Marx, who would go on to defend the similarly destructive Paris Commune of 1871.

Massacres

Defenders of Communism are often faced with difficult questions as to why Communist systems almost invariably descend into mass slaughter.

It is also through violence that the great majority of Communist governments were first established, and treachery and the export of ideology across borders is a recurring theme too. Prior to the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, Lenin openly sought the defeat of Russia in the First World War.

Lenin’s passage home from Switzerland was facilitated by the same German military-political elite which was waging war against Lenin’s countrymen.

The October Revolution of 1917 was not popular in Russia — three-quarters of voters opted for non-Bolshevik alternatives in the November 1917 elections — but after the crushing of all dissent and the Communist triumph in the subsequent civil war, Communism at last had a base of operations.

That nascent Soviet totalitarianism was important, particularly given that many apologists for the far left pretend that the ensuing problems related solely to the personage of Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin.

However, the chaos of the Great Purges of the Soviet Union in the 1930s was replicated by Chairman Mao in China in the 1960s. More importantly, all leftist despots could point to how their intellectual ancestor Karl Marx had expelled the socialist anarchist Mikhail Bakunin from his First International movement. Ideological intolerance is in Communism’s DNA.

Social subversion

Often, people focus on the economic aspect of Communist revolution: the expropriation of businesses and farms and so forth.

Yet social radicalism has always been at the fore of Communist thinking, as McMeekin makes clear.

Engels refused to marry his longtime romantic partner on socialist grounds, and The Communist Manifesto that he and Marx co-authored in 1848 boasted that “the bourgeois family will vanish” and that the “bourgeois clap-trap about the family and education, about the hallowed co-relation of parent and child” would cease.

The implications of Communist theory for Christianity foreshadowed what would be involved in its practical implementation from 1917 onwards.

Lenin’s Bolsheviks quickly replaced church weddings with civil ceremonies, introduced divorce-on-demand and became the first country in the world to legalise abortion.