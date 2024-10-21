- Free newsletter
Disabled voices are missing from the UK's 'assisted dying' debate
As a disabled person, I find the campaign for assisted dying in the UK extremely worrying. No disability group in our country supports the move, which is perhaps why such voices are so seldom heard.
I was glad to hear George Fielding, a disability rights activist and former head of a social care company. speaking to the media recently. His view is that: “In a society that often devalues and marginalises disabled people, it is not difficult to imagine scenarios where individuals feel like they are a burden to their families or caregivers. The mere existence of legally assisted suicide could send the message that ending one’s life is an acceptable solution to these feelings rather than addressing the underlying societal attitudes and lack of support.”
'Do you fear for a time where assisted dying becomes legalised, then normalised and then people with a disability feel pressure to end it all?'— GB News (@GBNEWS) October 16, 2024
George Fielding discusses the danger posed to the vulnerable of legalising euthanasia. pic.twitter.com/PiI8wokwA7
Proponents of “the right to die” seem reluctant to discuss the realities of what they propose. The emphasis is all on the right to do something, without actually discussing what the “something” is.
And yet the experience of countries where it has been legalised demonstrates that this “quick and easy solution” to suffering is not always so quick and easy, especially when the patient is first immobilised and thus is unable to communicate, making it impossible to signal a change of mind. Luckily for its advocates, the chief witness in such cases is dead and cannot give evidence against them.
The National Health Service in the UK is under great financial pressure and disabled people are expensive. Where “assisted dying” is legal, the majority of requests involve fears of being a burden. In such places, patients awaiting treatment are now offered the “choice” of death instead.
It’s hardly a novel idea. Even as far back as the 18th-century philosopher and religious sceptic David Hume argued that suicide might be a duty. He wrote in his tract, “On Suicide”:
If it be no crime, both prudence and courage should engage us to rid ourselves at once of existence, when it becomes a burthen. It is the only way, that we can then be useful to society, by setting an example, which, if imitated, would preserve to every one his chance for happiness in life, and would effectually free him from all danger of misery.
But we do not have to go back that far in history, since we have the 20th-century example of Nazi propaganda for “mercy deaths”. In 1941 Bishop Clemens August Count von Galen, of Münster, gave a famous sermon condemning Action T4. It has lost none of its relevance. The bishop (now a “Blessed” in the Catholic Church) said:
"If you establish and apply the principle that you can kill 'unproductive' fellow human beings then woe betide us all when we become old and frail! If one is allowed to kill the unproductive people then woe betide the invalids who have used up, sacrificed and lost their health and strength in the productive process. If one is allowed forcibly to remove one's unproductive fellow human beings then woe betide loyal soldiers who return to the homeland seriously disabled, as cripples, as invalids. If it is once accepted that people have the right to kill 'unproductive' fellow humans--and even if initially it only affects the poor defenseless mentally ill--then as a matter of principle murder is permitted for all unproductive people, in other words for the incurably sick, the people who have become invalids through labor and war, for us all when we become old, frail and therefore unproductive."
The British obtained a printed copy of the banned sermon, together with other of his sermons criticising the Nazi regime. These were which were read out on the BBC and even air-dropped on German cities as anti-Nazi propaganda.
Those were the days! Eighty years later the BBC is broadcasting propaganda for “mercy deaths”.
How far we have come from traditional Judeo-Christian teaching, to be discussing “assisted dying” as a compassionate solution to suffering! We are effectively agreeing with those advocates of compulsory euthanasia for the “unfit” who believed that death was better than living with a disability – that it was better to be dead than disabled.
Before we turn compassion into cruelty, and cruelty into compassion, we need to discuss what it would mean to legalise death for disability – to replace caring with killing.
Ann Farmer writes from the United Kingdom.
Image credit: photo by Hans Moerman on Unsplash
