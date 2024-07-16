Is a 'domestic terrorist' anyone who opposes the Biden regime?

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend brings into sharp relief the rhetoric of a White House intent on painting its political opponents as an existential threat to American democracy.

For reference, consider that one of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office in 2021 was directing his national security team to conduct a review of domestic terrorism in the US, the result of which was a 32-page “National Strategy on Countering Domestic Terrorism”.

According to that report’s fact sheet, the two most “lethal elements” of American domestic terrorism were white supremacists and anti-government extremists.

While I don’t have access to the same information as Biden’s national security team, I do have my doubts about the conclusions they drew. Just months earlier, Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters had set fire to over a hundred American cities, inflicting US$2 billion in property damage, and causing the loss of dozens of lives.

Biden’s national strategy document was completely silent on those attacks.

The only conclusion I drew from that rather bizarre set of events was that protests advancing the political agenda of the Biden regime were to be viewed as Constitutionally-protected speech, whereas people and protests opposing the agenda of the current White House were on par with domestic terrorism.

Cynical though my conclusion was, it has held up quite well these last four years, with another incident reported just last week.

Before we get to that, a summary of events thus far.

Blatant bias

Here at Mercator, I have documented the Biden White House’s collusion with the National School Board Association to label parent protests against gender ideology in schools as “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism”.

I have reported on Biden’s Department of Homeland Security suggesting that US citizens who reject mask and vaccine mandates as potential “domestic violent extremists”.

Mercator Editor Michael Cook has recounted how Biden’s FBI, under Attorney-General Merrick Garland, targeted Catholic pro-lifer and father of seven Mark Houck, surrounding his house with 25 agents at the crack of dawn, in a case that was ultimately dismissed for lack of evidence.

Indeed, I have also detailed the long list of other pro-life and anti-trans-the-kids activists persecuted by the Biden regime.