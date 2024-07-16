- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Is a 'domestic terrorist' anyone who opposes the Biden regime?
The attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend brings into sharp relief the rhetoric of a White House intent on painting its political opponents as an existential threat to American democracy.
For reference, consider that one of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office in 2021 was directing his national security team to conduct a review of domestic terrorism in the US, the result of which was a 32-page “National Strategy on Countering Domestic Terrorism”.
According to that report’s fact sheet, the two most “lethal elements” of American domestic terrorism were white supremacists and anti-government extremists.
While I don’t have access to the same information as Biden’s national security team, I do have my doubts about the conclusions they drew. Just months earlier, Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters had set fire to over a hundred American cities, inflicting US$2 billion in property damage, and causing the loss of dozens of lives.
Biden’s national strategy document was completely silent on those attacks.
The only conclusion I drew from that rather bizarre set of events was that protests advancing the political agenda of the Biden regime were to be viewed as Constitutionally-protected speech, whereas people and protests opposing the agenda of the current White House were on par with domestic terrorism.
Cynical though my conclusion was, it has held up quite well these last four years, with another incident reported just last week.
Before we get to that, a summary of events thus far.
Blatant bias
Here at Mercator, I have documented the Biden White House’s collusion with the National School Board Association to label parent protests against gender ideology in schools as “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism”.
I have reported on Biden’s Department of Homeland Security suggesting that US citizens who reject mask and vaccine mandates as potential “domestic violent extremists”.
Mercator Editor Michael Cook has recounted how Biden’s FBI, under Attorney-General Merrick Garland, targeted Catholic pro-lifer and father of seven Mark Houck, surrounding his house with 25 agents at the crack of dawn, in a case that was ultimately dismissed for lack of evidence.
Indeed, I have also detailed the long list of other pro-life and anti-trans-the-kids activists persecuted by the Biden regime.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Now for the latest development.
Two national pro-life organisations have been labelled terrorist threats during a training seminar at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, according to photographic evidence presented by citizen journalist Sam Shoemate.
The slides, shown during an anti-terrorism brief for the Directorate of Emergency Services, a division of the US Army tasked with base security at Fort Liberty, listed the National Right to Life and Operation Rescue as “terrorist groups”.
(For reference, Fort Liberty is one of the largest military bases in the world, and home to approximately 10 percent of all US Army forces).
Character assassination
Among the groups’ allegedly dangerous activities are demonstrations, picketing, sidewalk and crisis centre counselling, and opposition to Roe v. Wade—the latter of which, incidentally, suggests that domestic terrorists have infiltrated and now comprise two-thirds of the US Supreme Court.
National Right to Life and Operation Rescue have both condemned the characterisation, and Fort Liberty leadership posted on Facebook retracting the claims, while stopping short of issuing an apology.
“After conducting a commander’s inquiry, we determined that the slides presented on social media were not vetted by the appropriate approval authorities, and do not reflect the views of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, the US Army or the Department of Defense,” the statement read.
“The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train Soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty,” it added.
“These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DoD anti-terrorism guidance.”
It’s curious how these innocent mistakes only tend to occur in one direction — with regime voices painting conservatives as the existential threat.
Though small-scale and localised, this mishap by Biden’s Department of Defense is only the latest in a very predictable string of events targeting pro-lifers and other conservative-minded individuals.
With a recent attempt on the life of the presidential frontrunner, also a conservative, perhaps the Biden White House needs to reconsider its rhetoric.
Telling Americans that their conservative counterparts represent the greatest domestic terror threat in the nation and could spell the end of democracy has consequences.
Perhaps after Saturday’s assassination attempt, we will see the temperature lowered and more sober dialogue take place.
God knows, America needs it.
Does this article resonate with you? Share it via the various social media buttons.
Kurt Mahlburg is a husband, father, freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor at Australia’s largest Christian news site, The Daily Declaration, and a Contributing Editor at Mercator. His writings can also be found at Intellectual Takeout, The American Spectator and the Spectator Australia. He has authored or co-authored five books, including his breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West?
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.