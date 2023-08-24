Drag queens defeated Down Under

That death throe of a dying civilisation otherwise known as ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ has suffered a landmark legal defeat in Australia.

Lyle Shelton, best known to Australians as the former Managing Director of the nation’s largest Christian advocacy group, the Australian Christian Lobby, has had all charges brought against him in his home state of Queensland dismissed.

To be clear, Shelton was not fighting in court but at a tribunal, defending himself against five sexual vilification charges brought by drag queens Johnny Valkyrie and Dwayne Hill.

In January 2020, the proudly profligate pair performed in front of 20 children aged between two and eight years old at the Brisbane City Council Library. Among other reasonably restrained critiques, Shelton labelled them “dangerous role models for children” on his blog and during a video podcast.

Valkyrie and Hill reported their hurt feelings to the Queensland Human Rights Commission, which referred their case to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Three years and hundreds of thousands of dollars later, Lyle Shelton is finally in the clear.

Definitions

Significantly, the tribunal’s dismissal of the case hinged in large part on the question of whether drag queens constitute a “sexuality or gender identity” under Queensland’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

For the better part of a decade, the “+” suffix on the LGBTQIA+ acronym has served as a haven for deviants eager to ride the coattails of a commanding political movement. Drag queens are one of the better-known examples of this phenomenon.

So ubiquitous has Drag Queen Story Hour become — and the presence of drag queens in children’s arenas more generally — that few have thought to question the assertion.

Is “drag queen” a sexuality? Is it a gender identity? Can gaudy make-up and a flamboyant dress, worn for sexually comedic purposes, really achieve all that?