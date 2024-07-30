Fertility is falling. Populations are shrinking. Is capitalism to blame?

Wow, for once I’m in broad agreement with Louis T March.Yes, contemporary capitalism is predatory. Yes it’s probably a factor in demographic decline. Probably not the only factor but almost certainly a factor.Where March is wrong is harking back to some sort of golden age of capitalism guide by “ethics.” Never mind Marx,Never mind Marx. Read Leo XIII encyclical, Rerum Novarum, published in 1891.You can find it here:After going to great lengths to explain why he thinks “socialism” as he defines is a bad idea he lets rip on the capitalism of his era.3. In any case we clearly see, and on this there is general agreement, that some opportune remedy must be found quickly for the misery and wretchedness pressing so unjustly on the majority of the working class: for the ancient workingmen’s guilds were abolished in the last century, and no other protective organization took their place. Public institutions and the laws set aside the ancient religion. Hence, by degrees it has come to pass that working men have been surrendered, isolated and helpless, to the hardheartedness of employers and the greed of unchecked competition. The mischief has been increased by rapacious usury, which, although more than once condemned by the Church, is nevertheless, under a different guise, but with like injustice, still practiced by covetous and grasping men. To this must be added that the hiring of labor and the conduct of trade are concentrated in the hands of comparatively few; so that a small number of very rich men have been able to lay upon the teeming masses of the laboring poor a yoke little better than that of slavery itself.[..]After a long screed in favour of private property and against state interference and the role of the church in looking after the poor we find the following:32. By the State we here understand, not the particular form of government prevailing in this or that nation, but the State as rightly apprehended; that is to say, any government conformable in its institutions to right reason and natural law, and to those dictates of the divine wisdom which we have expounded in the encyclical On the Christian Constitution of the State.(26) The foremost duty, therefore, of the rulers of the State should be to make sure that the laws and institutions, the general character and administration of the commonwealth, shall be such as of themselves to realize public well-being and private prosperity. This is the proper scope of wise statesmanship and is the work of the rulers. Now a State chiefly prospers and thrives through moral rule, well-regulated family life, respect for religion and justice, the moderation and fair imposing of public taxes, the progress of the arts and of trade, the abundant yield of the land-through everything, in fact, which makes the citizens better and happier. Hereby, then, it lies in the power of a ruler to benefit every class in the State, and amongst the rest to promote to the utmost the interests of the poor; and this in virtue of his office, and without being open to suspicion of undue interference – since it is the province of the commonwealth to serve the common good. And the more that is done for the benefit of the working classes by the general laws of the country, the less need will there be to seek for special means to relieve them.33. There is another and deeper consideration which must not be lost sight of. As regards the State, the interests of all, whether high or low, are equal. The members of the working classes are citizens by nature and by the same right as the rich; they are real parts, living the life which makes up, through the family, the body of the commonwealth; and it need hardly be said that they are in every city very largely in the majority. It would be irrational to neglect one portion of the citizens and favor another, and therefore the public administration must duly and solicitously provide for the welfare and the comfort of the working classes; otherwise, that law of justice will be violated which ordains that each man shall have his due. To cite the wise words of St. Thomas Aquinas: “As the part and the whole are in a certain sense identical, so that which belongs to the whole in a sense belongs to the part.”(27) Among the many and grave duties of rulers who would do their best for the people, the first and chief is to act with strict justice – with that justice which is called distributive – toward each and every class alike.Note:“And the more that is done for the benefit of the working classes by the general laws of the country, the less need will there be to seek for special means to relieve them”and“the public administration must duly and solicitously provide for the welfare and the comfort of the working classes; otherwise, that law of justice will be violated which ordains that each man shall have his due”Each man shall have his due? Really? Isn’t that what today we call “socialism”?Given the context of the times, the threat posed by communism – and I mean actual communism as was to be practised in the Soviet Union, not “communism” as the word is used today by the right – this is quite a remarkable document.It boils down to this:Socialism – ie communism – is bad.ButIt is the duty of the state to organise matters so that the working class is protected.Pope Francis and others have drawn on and expanded the message of this encyclical.Of course if you’re an American Christian ca 2024 you care more about an Olympic opening in bad taste than organising the state so that the poor get a fair share of the benefits of economic growth.And you get demographic decline.Welcome to the club of realists, Louis.