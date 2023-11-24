Former atheist Ayaan Hirsi Ali explains herself

Mercator Staff
November 24, 2023 0 Reaction

Former Muslim fundamentalist and former atheist Ayaan Hirsi Ali discusses for a respectful but puzzled British audience why she now considers herself to be a Christian. Very interesting. See Mercator’s explanation – “One of the world’s most famous atheists becomes a Christian”.

icon

Get the Free Mercator Newsletter

Get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox.
Your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell you personal data.

Like what you are reading?

Here are some more articles you may enjoy

Be the first to comment

Sign in with

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.