Former atheist Ayaan Hirsi Ali explains herself
Former Muslim fundamentalist and former atheist Ayaan Hirsi Ali discusses for a respectful but puzzled British audience why she now considers herself to be a Christian. Very interesting. See Mercator’s explanation – “One of the world’s most famous atheists becomes a Christian”.
