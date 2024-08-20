Free abortions and vasectomies at the DNC this week?

In days as strange as ours, it’s rare for me to do a double take when reading news headlines. But I did this week.

“Planned Parenthood offering free abortions, vasectomies at DNC,” Fox News reportedover the weekend.

Or if The New York Times is more to your liking:

While delegates are in Chicago for next week’s Democratic National Convention, they will engage in the typical pageantry and traditions: They’ll vote for their nominee, pose for photos with elected officials, and show off their state with cool buttons or themed hats.

They will also have the option of getting a free vasectomy or a medication abortion just blocks away.

The progeny-purging rituals are being performed by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which plans to park a van just a short walk from the convention venue.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

“It’s a way of showcasing how reproductive health care providers have had to get creative when operating in or near states like Missouri, which borders Illinois and has a near-total abortion ban,” the Times brags.

Showcasing? Since when has snuffing out the unborn been a carnival sideshow?