Harbouring pro-Hamas hellions, Harvard has regrets

What a week it has been at Harvard University.

No sooner had Hamas terrorists burst through Israel’s borders, massacring men, women and babies, than over 30 student groups at the once-renowned Ivy League school released a letter siding with the terrorists and blaming Israel.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” begins the letter, authored by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee.

The Hamas’ attack “did not happen in a vacuum,” according to the letter, since the Israeli government has forced Palestinians to live in an “open-air prison for over two decades”.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the letter sneers.

At the time of the letter’s release, hundreds of innocent Israeli citizens had been mowed down at a music festival, untold numbers had been burned alive inside their homes, and women had been raped and paraded naked through the streets.

But all this was justified, according to the Harvard student groups, since “Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years”.

“We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians,” the letter concluded.

Harvard’s leadership responded by taking no action — which was precisely the problem. After remaining silent for two days on such damnable views from no small sector of the university’s student body, the school’s leaders were finally shamed into responding through sheer public ridicule.

Former Harvard president Larry Summers and prominent US lawmakers were among those most critical.

“What the hell is wrong with Harvard?” asked Senator Ted Cruz, a Harvard graduate, via X.