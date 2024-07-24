Is Israel really waging an immoral war against Hamas?

Applying the criteria for a just war

At the time Israel commenced its “operations,” did it have serious prospects of success in meeting its two goals? No one was sanguine about it. Much of the combat would be in an urban, densely populated setting. Second, Hamas had the support of the population of two million where its 25,000 non-uniformed fighters could blend in. Third, Hamas had between 350 and 450 miles of tunnels in a Gaza territory of 140 square miles, much of them under 700-plus schoolsand its 36 hospitals. That is, Hamas used schools and hospitals and homes as human shields contrary to the laws of war (at least between symmetric belligerents, as opposed to “asymmetric” ones like Israel and Hamas, by Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions, and the Rome Statute of 1998).

On the other hand, Israel wanted to break the cycle of Hamas attack, Israeli retaliation, cease-fire, reconstruction, Hamas attack, Israel retaliation, cease-fire, reconstruction. Bear in mind that these Hamas attacks are directed to the civilian population and they include the taking of hostages and Israel wants to break the cycle of take hostages, negotiate release of Palestinian prisoners, take hostages, etc.

Not only had Hamas from its founding called for the destruction of Israel, in the days after October 7, its leaders said it would attack Israel “again and again and again” until Israel was eradicated. To counter this existential threat, Israel desired, in the words of the Catechism, to render the unjust aggressor unable to inflict harm.

In doing so, Israel must have believed at the outset that it could meet another criteria for a moral war, namely, would the use of arms produce evils and disorders graver than the evil to be eliminated. This prudential judgment belonged to Israel, not to the United States or the world media. On the other hand, to the extent that the United States funds or arms Israel, the United States is its own moral agent and needs to make this judgment.

Now that Israel and Hamas are nine months into this war, Israel (and the United States) are able to reassess whether Israel has serious prospects for success, whether its use of arms [is] produc[ing] evils and disorders graver than the evil to be eliminated, and whether there has been indiscriminate destruction of whole cities or vast areas with their inhabitants. I will address lives and then physical destruction.

Civilian dead

Hamas alleges that there has been large number of deaths among Gazans, as many as almost 40,000, and almost 90,000 injured. Of course, Hamas has an incentive to provide numbers higher than the actual figures and, in any case, in the midst of war it is difficult to ascertain accurate figures. Israel says, in a July 16 report, that it has killed or captured more than 14,000 of Hamas’s estimated 25,000 fighters. It also says that it has eliminated half the leadership of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and that among those killed were 20 commanders of battalions, the largest grouping of Hamas’s forces, and 150 company commanders. So, it would seem that Israel has met more than half of its goal of destroying Hamas.

If we are to accept the Hamas figures of 40,000 Gazans killed, and deduct some 12,000 (because some of the 14,000 were captured) Hamas fighters, there were 28,000 Hamas civilians killed. Israel reported in the same July 16 report that “it had struck 37,000 targets in Gaza from the air and more than 25,000 sites that it described as terrorist infrastructure and launch sites during the war. That figure did not appear to equate to the number of airstrikes, since some targets have been struck multiple times.” Thus, it had hit 62,000 targets. While the number of civilian dead of 28,000 appears to the world as quite large, the arithmetic is one-half a civilian dead per target.

Moreover, many (we do not know how many) of the deceased civilians had been placed in harm’s way by Hamas. Here are two stark examples of Hamas putting Gazan civilians at risk:

when IDF forces took Rantisi Hospital and killed Ahmed Siam, it “freed” 1,000 civilian patients used as human shields

when an Israeli army intelligence officer spoke by phone to a resident of Gaza pushing him to evacuate to the south, the Gazan declined, reporting, in a taped and publicly released call , that Hamas had placed cars to form roadblocks, sent people home, and shot at people trying to leave.

This last example shows Israel giving evacuation orders to civilians, making phone calls to ensure evacuation has taken place. It also drops leaflets and knocks on doors. In addition, it uses precision bombs.

Let me provide another example. On June 8, Israeli undercover operatives and commandos went into Nuseirat in broad daylight to two nearby locations in which four hostages were being held. After killing the captors, the Israelis sought to escape with the hostages. Given the crowded streets, Hamas fighters could have restrained themselves and let them leave. Instead, Hamas initiated the shootout, using gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades. The Israeli response was overwhelming and resulted in many dead and wounded. According to Israel, 100 Palestinians were killed or injured, some of them by Hamas. According to Gazan authorities, it was 274 Palestinians dead and nearly 700 wounded. Under American civil law, “danger invites rescue” and those who put someone in danger are liable for injuries suffered by those who would attempt rescue.

Property damage

One can find online a large number of pictures of the destruction of property in Gaza and summaries of the number, or percentage, of homes, schools, hospitals, and other buildings either destroyed or rendered unusable. There are also stories on the number of tons of explosives used by Israel. Israel has not engaged in indiscriminate destruction of…vast areas but has focused on targets. Nonetheless, the effect on the population has been devastating.

Conclusion

Clearly there is grave difficulty in Israel’s right to render Hamas unable to inflict harm with its duty to limit destruction of human life and property. The international pressure, including from the United States, to force a cease-fire, other than very limited ones for the delivery of humanitarian aid, has killed Gazan civilians, and is contrary to American military strategy.

Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to the United States, said on Nov. 12, 2023, on Life, Liberty & Levin: “The key to helping those Palestinian civilians is to actually get rid of Hamas, to free Gaza from Hamas. That is how they can have a better future. Anyone who cares about them should be looking for Israel to win — win quickly and win decisively.” This is the phraseology of one part of the “Powell Doctrine,” named after then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell (1937-2021), namely, the morality of using “overwhelming” or “decisive” force:

Once a decision for military action has been made, half measures and confused objectives exact a severe price in the form of a protracted conflict which can cause needless waste of human lives and material resources, a divided nation at home, and defeat. Therefore one of the essential elements of our national military strategy is the ability to rapidly assemble the forces needed to win—the concept of applying decisive force to overwhelm our adversaries and thereby terminate conflicts swiftly with minimum loss of life.

This overwhelming use of force without delay was reflected in the Gulf War where the preparation (Operation Desert Shield) occurred from August 1990 to January 1991 and the military engagement began on January 17, 1991, and concluded with the liberation of Kuwait on February 28, 1991.

Israel must use overwhelming force without delay to liberate Gaza from Hamas. It harms Israel and Gaza not to do so.

James M. Thunder, a retired lawyer, has authored over 275 publications in law, public policy, history and religion, including two for Mercator. Among other things, he served as general counsel of Americans United for Life, a pro-life public interest law firm, and as grand knight of a Knights of Columbus council. He is the co-author of the compilation of biographies of 49 men and women who have served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, most notably Francis Scott Key, to be published by the Historical Society for the DC Circuit. He resides in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Image credits: Channel 4 News / grandmother with her grandchild, fleeing from Khan Younis