Is the death of Christianity greatly exaggerated?

But if they did succeed in eradicating Christianity, the needy amongst us would have to join a very long queue to obtain help from the non-existent atheist schools, hospitals, welfare organisations, while those seeking non-spiritual solace in the atheist halls of non-worship not to be found in every hamlet in the land, however remote, would be similarly disappointed. Presumably everyone would have to rely on the State for everything – not such a great step forward for human welfare and human flourishing, although clearly in line with Marxist theory.

The director of religious think tank Theos, Chine McDonald, said: “the findings reflect 50 years of widespread non-religion in society”. She remarked: “What this collation of the data is showing, is the consequence of around 50 years of a pervasive non-religion in our society, in our media and our culture; this idea that actually to believe in God is a weird thing.”

However, what does the future hold?

“Recent research has found that over 50 per cent of immigrants to the UK are Christian and less than 20 per cent are Muslim,” she pointed out. “That is a significant proportion of people coming to this country who do believe in God.”

And why is this significant? Because the biggest predictor of religious convictions is parental attitudes. “So it would follow then that if you’ve got a significant proportion of society in the future believing in God and bringing up their children in their faith, then it’s going to be a significant number of people who will believe in God.”

And besides, the research suggests that: “There are lots of people who just aren’t religious because they have never encountered religion in the household that they grew up in.”

Lack of a religious upbringing may indeed be a factor in the decline in those who describe themselves as Christian, especially since many of those children who have been taught in school about Christianity alongside other belief systems, are now parents themselves, and have almost nothing to pass on to their own children.

This is despite knowledge about Christianity being vital for developing an understanding of British history and geography, as well as the character of the British people.

Another reason why so many now describe themselves as atheist is the same reason that so many people used to describe themselves as C of E [Church of England] – because it was the easiest box to tick and did not hold the risk of being attacked or invite a lecture on the historical crimes and intolerance of “organised religion”.

The same could now be said of atheism which, however implausibly, has acquired the status of a belief system, even though based on a negation of belief.

The emergence of Islamist terror in a multi-cultural society has also complicated matters: inevitably, tolerant progressives, too frightened to criticise a non-indigenous religion that might attack them, settle for attacking Christianity, secure in the knowledge that it is safe to do so, while intoning the erroneous belief that Christianity is a product of Western culture rather than emerging, as it did, from the Middle East.

Having successfully marginalised Christian beliefs, they can now claim that society has evolved beyond Christianity – that Christianity is moribund.

Fortunately, not all atheists have taken the same line: even Professor Richard Dawkins, long-time adversary of religion, has recently affirmed the role of Christianity in our society and identifies as a “cultural Christian”.

The oft-heard claim that religion has caused all the wars throughout history, may explain why Christianity is the most persecuted of all religions worldwide, but so little interest is shown in the sufferings of its adherents.

But if Christianity does die, we will miss it. It should be noted that it is a Christian charity, not an atheist charity, which is helping displaced Muslims in war-torn Lebanon.

Don’t be too eager to publish that obituary. As G. K. Chesterton remarked, “Christianity has died many times and risen again; for it had a God who knew the way out of the grave.”

What do you think? Is Christianity on the skids where you live?

Ann Farmer writes from the United Kingdom.

Image credit: Unsplash / Burrow Mump, Somerset, UK