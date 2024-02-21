Is the fight against plagiarism hopeless?

As an educator, I have become painfully aware of how easy it is to write an essay nowadays. If the essay seeks to answer a question, as most do, type the question in ChatGPT, and voila! you have a draft. You then read through it and correct any obvious mistakes. The final step is going to Google Scholar, typing in some vague concepts that will return some references, including them throughout the text —preferably using a citing software such as Endnote — and there you have your masterpiece.

Admittedly, this essay will not exactly be on par with Montaigne’s work, but it will probably get you a passing grade. And perhaps more importantly, it will be absolutely free of plagiarism. The professor will probably run your essay through a plagiarism checker software (e.g. Grammarly), and it will come out clean, even if you may have no idea what the essay is about.

Since your class is likely to have more than one hundred students, it is unlikely that the instructor will know if you really believe (or even understand) what you wrote; the instructor simply does not have the time to personally ask you about it. If you manage to pull this trick, you will have excelled at mindless non-plagiarism.

Hue and cry

In recent times, much has been made of plagiarism in educational institutions. Professor Nicholas Giordano claims that “the essence of academia has been corrupted by far-left ideologues who push a political agenda that weakens the worth of our institutions”, and the inevitable result is rampant plagiarism.

That may be, but this misses an important point: in the grand scheme of things, plagiarism may not be very relevant. As my example above purports to show, there are worse things in academia, and we ought to focus on those, instead of petty passages for which the author forgot to include some quotation marks.

Plagiarism is a violation of intellectual property rights. Yet, libertarian philosophers have long argued that “intellectual property” is a meaningless concept. As per their argument, physical objects are scarce and can only be owned by one person at a time; in contrast, intellectual property is non-rivalrous, as one person's use of an idea doesn’t prevent another from using it simultaneously. Ideas, therefore, do not have owners.

Nowadays, in our culture wars, conservatives have become crusaders against plagiarism. But not long ago, liberals were the hysterical ones on a similar issue. Under the bogus concept of “cultural appropriation”, liberals went on witch hunts denouncing anybody who borrowed cultural items (e.g., dress, music, dialect, cuisine, etc.) from other cultures.

This goes on to show that the obsession with plagiarism — and cultural appropriation, for that matter — can be easily weaponised. The recent sacking of Harvard President Claudine Gay is a case in point. Conservatives were outraged by her spineless approach to rampant antisemitism amongst Harvard students, but they could not find a way to oust her. Ultimately, they looked for some dirt in her past, and found it.