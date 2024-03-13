Why isn't mass death interesting enough for the evening news?

A London fertility clinic has had its operating licence suspended owing to what was modestly described as “significant concerns”. The Homerton Fertility Centre has been ordered by the UK’s government fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, to cease new procedures during investigations.

The clinic has admitted that there were three separate incidents. “Errors in some freezing processes” had occurred, and “a small number of embryos” had perished or were “undetectable”. In other words, they could not be found after thawing.

According to the BBC, as many as 150 embryos belonging to up to 45 patients. could have been destroyed or lost.

What response is adequate to such a tragedy? One could weep, or rant. Or perhaps descend into riffing on Oscar Wilde’s cynical bon mot: “To lose one parent, Mr Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.”

It’s hard to know what to say, but gross carelessness like this are not uncommon in the IVF industry. The debacle at Homerton must be an opportunity to take stock.

The fertility industry claims that it promotes life. But if embryonic life happens to be “imperfect”, it is disposed of. This hugely profitable industry claims that it can solve the misery of childlessness, but it actually contributes to it by offering the false reassurance that women will be able to have children in middle age. In reality, it is an infertility industry.

Without the slightest sense of irony, the British media has been in mourning over the tragedy of the 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree. It was a perfectly formed sycamore growing in a gap in Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland. It was the most famous tree in Britain and featured in the Hollywood film, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. Last September, vandals toppled it with a chainsaw.

Recently, the BBC visited a “secret National Trust centre” where cuttings from the iconic tree are being grown. “New life has sprung from the rescued seeds and twigs of the Sycamore Gap tree,” wrote the BBC reporter. There are now hopes that a new tree could eventually grow in the Gap.