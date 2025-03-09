Mercator: a prophetic voice on demographic winter

However, we also wrote lighter, quirkier pieces. It is these pieces that stick in my memory and were often the most enjoyable to write. In 2015 I wrote about the Japanese “Village of the Dolls”, where elderly residents had replaced the village’s missing children with 160 life-sized dolls. As The Guardian reported:

“Children sit behind their desks in a classroom, gazes fixed on their teacher; a group of elderly people chat while they wait for the bus; on the riverbank, a teenage boy in a baseball cap leans against a pile of chopped wood.”

After re-reading that, it’s probably not surprising that I remember it still – how creepy does that village sound? If my car broke down there, I’m pretty sure I’d walk to the next village to ask for help…

Shannon and I really enjoyed the time we spent writing for Mercator, and enjoyed Michael’s cheerful tone and sharp wit as its long-time editor. For our part, we hope we had at least a little impact on the global demographic debate. Just last week I saw a wonderfully colourful interactive map (I still love a good map!) showing the projected population decline of Europe by 2100 on the front page of The Guardian. It reported that without inward migration, the EU’s population will fall by more than a third by the end of this century. And there was no mention of Malthus or The Population Bomb anywhere. There are other voices on the demographic scene now, thank goodness, and it is heartening to see.

