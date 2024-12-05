Can a refrigerant be "natural"?

The other evening my wife and I went to a new ice-cream shop in town, and while I was having my usual cup of vanilla, I happened to glance at a refrigerated glass-front cabinet where the employees kept decorated cakes for sale. Way down on the lower left corner of the front was a green label that read "NATURAL [followed by a leaf symbol] Refrigerant."

That got me curious. I knew the "natural" label has great consumer appeal these days when applied to food and maybe clothing, but refrigerants? So I did some digging and discovered that there is quite a history behind the various refrigerants that have been used since mechanical refrigeration was developed in the nineteenth century.

For readers who need a review of how mechanical refrigeration works, here's the brief version. When you compress a gas, it gets hotter, and that heat comes from the work you expend in compressing it. If you then remove the heat somehow (that's what the condenser unit does outside every air-conditioned building), and the gas is suitable for use as a refrigerant in the system designed for it, it will turn into a liquid when it's cooled down enough.

If you then send the liquid through a small opening into a place where the pressure is lower, it will evaporate back into a gas, and get a lot cooler than it was before. That's what happens in the evaporator inside an air-conditioned building. It's the same basic principle that makes you feel cooler when you're sweating on a hot day, and a breeze comes up: water evaporates from your skin and takes some heat with it. Run this process around and around again with the same substance, and you have a mechanical refrigerator.

When large-scale mechanical refrigeration systems operated by steam power became available in first Europe and then the United States in the 1880s, they used ammonia gas. The bottled liquid we call ammonia is just a solution of pure ammonia gas (NH 3 ) in water. The gas itself condenses to a liquid at atmospheric pressure at a temperature of -28 F (-33 C), but under moderate pressure, it can be persuaded to condense at or above room temperature, and it carries a good amount of heat away when it re-evaporates at lower pressure.

Nineteenth-century ammonia was about as natural and organic as you could get. It was obtained mainly from the waste urine from packing houses, by distillation, and it was therefore fairly expensive. It got a lot cheaper when the Haber-Bosch process for making it from hydrogen (obtained from natural gas) and nitrogen (obtained from air) was perfected in the early 20th century. But leaks in refrigeration machinery were common, and ammonia gas is nothing you want to get loose around customers. So the industry sought a non-toxic, non-corrosive substitute, and along came a General Motors chemist named Thomas Midgely Jr.

Midgely was largely responsible for the development of leaded gasoline, which in the 1920s was viewed as vital to the efficient operation of gasoline-powered vehicles. Fresh from this first long-term environmental disaster, Midgely devised a new chemical that used carbon, hydrogen, and fluorine to make what at the time appeared to be the ideal refrigerant, which was trade-named "Freon". It became wildly popular, but in the 1970s, just when we were phasing out Midgely's first brainchild, leaded gas, it was discovered that the original type of Freon destroyed ozone in the atmosphere, at a rate that promised to leave us unshielded from the harmful ultraviolet rays that are normally absorbed by the naturally-occurring ozone layer.