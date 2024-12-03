On Hunter Biden's pardon

Some have drawn parallels with Donald Trump’s pardoning of his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner, in 2020. However, at the time of that pardon, Kushner had already served prison time and paid a steep fine, making the pardon largely symbolic. By contrast, Hunter was yet to be sentenced and was facing up to US$1.3 million in tax evasion fines and years behind bars.

Another troubling layer to the Biden pardon is the timeframe. The statute of limitations for most federal crimes is five years. In this case, however, Joe Biden set the pardon’s timeframe well beyond the years Hunter committed the crimes for which he has been convicted, all the way too… let’s see… the year he joined the board of the shady Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Moreover, Joe didn’t just pardon Hunter for those crimes but for any and all crimes his son committed over an 11-year period.

And now we arrived at the heart of the issue. Media coverage of Hunter’s tax evasion, gun felonies, drug use, sexual deviancy and other assorted vices have only ever served as a smokescreen for the far deeper corruption uncovered on his abandoned laptop.

As multiple congressional investigations have laid bare, Hunter made millions of dollars “working” in roles for which he was not qualified — roles that corrupt foreign actors were happy to grant since it gave them coveted access to the White House through then-Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Biden associates set up some 20 shell companies to ensure these earnings could be secretly funnelled into the Biden family treasury, with Joe Biden allegedly being a 10% recipient.

In the simplest terms, then, Joe Biden didn’t just pardon his son Hunter — he effectively pardoned himself.

In the words of Representative Jim Jordan, who played a leading role in the investigations into Biden family corruption, “Democrats said there was nothing to our impeachment inquiry. If that’s the case, why did Joe Biden just issue Hunter Biden a pardon for the very things we were inquiring about?”

An even more pointed question would be why House Democrats impeached Donald Trump in 2019 for crimes apparently committed by the Biden family.

In a story that gets curiouser and curiouser, many observers have noted that President Biden issued his pardon for Hunter less than 24 hours after Kash Patel — an outspoken critic of the Biden family’s foreign business dealings — was nominated as the new FBI Director.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping aspect of the pardon is Joe Biden’s justification for it: that Hunter has been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted”. It’s hard to improve on this analysis by New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, who has followed the Biden corruption story closely:

The man who weaponised the justice system against Donald Trump now claims his pampered son was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently… singled out only because he is my son.”

It’s true that Hunter was singled out — for favourable treatment. He and his father were protected by the DOJ, FBI, IRS, State Department and CIA while selling Joe’s influence to China, Ukraine, Russia etc.

In an amusing twist, the president explained away all his lies to the American people by lying about his lying: “For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth.”

If incoming President Donald Trump begins issuing pardons for pro-life activists, January 6 protesters and other Trump allies roughhoused by Biden’s DOJ, I don’t want to hear a whisper.

But hey, I won’t hold my breath.

Should President Biden have pardoned his son?

Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.

Image credit: screenshot ABC News