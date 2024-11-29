- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
One final scandal at Planned Parenthood as the DOGE axe falls
Another day, another human trafficking scandal at Planned Parenthood.
Check out this report from the New York Post, if you’re feeling brave:
Stomach-churning emails show Planned Parenthood negotiating terms regarding the donation of aborted fetuses for medical research.
The emails discuss fetal tissue like any other commodity such as sugar or rice, nonchalantly negotiating for fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions.
A heavily-redacted so-called “Research Plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 states scientists wanted 2,500 fetuses from up to almost the sixth month of gestation for experimentation.
The emails came to light via the Center for Medical Progress’s David Daleiden, who still to this day is wading through 2010s lawfare launched by California’s erstwhile attorney general Kamala Harris.
As the Post points out, selling chopped-up unborn babies is a federal crime, but donating them and then receiving “reasonable payments associated with the transportation, implantation, processing, preservation, quality control, or storage” for said babies is not.
In this case, Planned Parenthood employed an additional legal shield by drawing up contracts with UCSD that retained the “intellectual property rights” of the fetal tissue with the abortion giant.
Seeing past the statutory subterfuge, Daleiden told the Post, “These documents show that Planned Parenthood is supplying healthy babies who are old enough to survive outside the womb from late term abortions to the University of California’s royalty-generating experiments.”
Indeed, most healthy babies born at 23 weeks survive outside the womb with sufficient medical care.
Daleiden’s revelation also puts to lie the legacy media’s efforts to downplay the prevalence and gravity of late-term abortions.
Surreptitiously monetising unborn babies who were aborted for elective reasons and could have survived if given the chance might sound like a Mengelian monstrosity, but it’s business as usual for Planned Parenthood. As previously noted here at Mercator:
This is an organisation that allegedly sells human body parts, is likely the biggest supplier of transgender drugs in the United States, performs some 390,000 abortions each year, uses American taxpayer treasure to abort brown babies overseas, was founded by the racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger, boasts US$2.2 billion in assets, and is supported by some of America’s biggest and wokest corporate giants.
But not for much longer — if the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has its way.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published the day before the latest Planned Parenthood scandal broke, DOGE architects Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy singled out the taxpayer-funded behemoth for special attention:
DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organizations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood.
Pro-life groups have greeted the news with elation.
To be clear, the decision by Vivek and Musk is apparently a philosophical rather than a political one — that is, it arises from libertarian instincts, not conservative convictions. They explain:
The entrenched and ever-growing bureaucracy represents an existential threat to our republic, and politicians have abetted it for too long. That’s why we’re doing things differently. We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees…
We are assisting the Trump transition team to identify and hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America. This team will work in the new administration closely with the White House Office of Management and Budget. The two of us will advise DOGE at every step to pursue three major kinds of reform: regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions and cost savings.
The pair refer to the “decisive electoral mandate” of Donald Trump’s recent win and the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court as their impetus — and their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cut the clutter in Washington and free taxpayers from funding causes that would have horrified America’s Founders.
Horrified indeed would they have been at the dark arts of Planned Parenthood.
Mercifully, with the funding tap turned off, it will be a business in decline — and won’t future generations be thankful!
Do you think that DOGE will be regarded as a success by the time it winds up on July 4, 2026? Comment below!
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Image credit:
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-11-29 12:52:16 +1100“Decisive electoral mandate” lol Biden must have been a landslide then, and Obama was a coronation by those standards. Hillary beat Trump by more than Trump beat Kamala.
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-11-29 11:38:02 +1100Unfortunately, the money “saved” won’t be going toward feeding the hungry or ending poverty.
It will go into the coffers of those who already have more than enough money to afford lives of obscene luxury.
-