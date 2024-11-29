One final scandal at Planned Parenthood as the DOGE axe falls

Another day, another human trafficking scandal at Planned Parenthood.

Check out this report from the New York Post, if you’re feeling brave:

Stomach-churning emails show Planned Parenthood negotiating terms regarding the donation of aborted fetuses for medical research.

The emails discuss fetal tissue like any other commodity such as sugar or rice, nonchalantly negotiating for fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions.

A heavily-redacted so-called “Research Plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 states scientists wanted 2,500 fetuses from up to almost the sixth month of gestation for experimentation.

The emails came to light via the Center for Medical Progress’s David Daleiden, who still to this day is wading through 2010s lawfare launched by California’s erstwhile attorney general Kamala Harris.

As the Post points out, selling chopped-up unborn babies is a federal crime, but donating them and then receiving “reasonable payments associated with the transportation, implantation, processing, preservation, quality control, or storage” for said babies is not.

In this case, Planned Parenthood employed an additional legal shield by drawing up contracts with UCSD that retained the “intellectual property rights” of the fetal tissue with the abortion giant.

Seeing past the statutory subterfuge, Daleiden told the Post, “These documents show that Planned Parenthood is supplying healthy babies who are old enough to survive outside the womb from late term abortions to the University of California’s royalty-generating experiments.”

Indeed, most healthy babies born at 23 weeks survive outside the womb with sufficient medical care.

Daleiden’s revelation also puts to lie the legacy media’s efforts to downplay the prevalence and gravity of late-term abortions.

Surreptitiously monetising unborn babies who were aborted for elective reasons and could have survived if given the chance might sound like a Mengelian monstrosity, but it’s business as usual for Planned Parenthood. As previously noted here at Mercator:

This is an organisation that allegedly sells human body parts, is likely the biggest supplier of transgender drugs in the United States, performs some 390,000 abortions each year, uses American taxpayer treasure to abort brown babies overseas, was founded by the racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger, boasts US$2.2 billion in assets, and is supported by some of America’s biggest and wokest corporate giants.

But not for much longer — if the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has its way.