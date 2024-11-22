Mr Trump, please don't cut PEPFAR and AGOA. Africa needs them

Donald Trump, America’s incoming president, made a big deal during his campaign about eliminating wasteful government spending and running a ruthlessly financially prudent administration.

In fact, as president-elect, he has already assigned the task, on an accelerated timeline, to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, through an advisory agency cheekily named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Naturally, if he is to succeed in this effort, which is more likely than not, entire United States government programmes and agencies will have to be eradicated, and those that remain will be trimmed severely. It will be an accounting bloodbath.

In the process, it’s almost inevitable that the President’s Emergency Fund for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), two of the main American foreign policy programmes with a heavy focus on Africa, might come up for the same treatment.

The former, which has been running for 21 years, costs the United States around US$5 billion annually; and the latter, which dates to 2000, runs roughly US$250 million annually in foregone tariffs.

In the grand scheme of America’s bloated spending, these figures amount to chump change; but as anyone who’s ever tried austerity at any scale knows, no spending is too small to cut. Mr Musk, especially, is known for cutting even the most rudimentary costs at his companies, sometimes just to see whether they can still function.

Life-saving

Besides, it’s not as if attempts haven’t been made already to end or significantly alter both programmes. Last year, House Republicans raised a ruckus about eliminating PEPFAR, in response to allegations that it had funded some abortions abroad, in violation of American law.

Thankfully, the programme, which has saved millions of lives in Africa, survived the gauntlet and got funded for another year. But that culture war moment was not the only fly in PEPFAR’s ointment. The funding that did get authorised, as requested by the Biden administration, was 6 percent less than the previous financial year’s.

As it turns out, even without attempts to eliminate it, PEPFAR is in the process of being wound down; it was set up as an emergency intervention, after all. Given that it has achieved its aims in several countries, it makes sense that those countries should transition to more sustainable HIV/AIDS management models.

In any case, now that the Republicans have both houses of Congress and the White House, the latter of which will have a new agency tasked with cutting government waste, PEPFAR might very well find itself back on the chopping block. If it is not eliminated outright, its phase-out might be accelerated.

But Mr Trump must resist the temptation to eliminate the programme, or even to significantly hasten its wind-down, should the suggestion to do so come up during his administration.