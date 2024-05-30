- Free newsletter
Pets will be better protected than children in the UK
Britain is in a political frenzy after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a snap general election will take place on July 4.
This means that some of his government’s bills will lapse before becoming law, including a controversial Criminal Justice Bill which would have included two extreme abortion-up-to-birth amendments. This would have been the biggest change in the regulation of abortion in the UK since 1967. It is not unlikely that this would have paved the way for the legalisation of infanticide later on.
The pro-life movement has rightly hailed this as “brilliant news” in its battle to resist ever more permissive abortion laws in the UK.
However, as a sign of Parliament’s pro-life priorities, it did manage to push through an incredibly compassionate, thoughtful bill which had vigorous bipartisan support: the Pet Abduction Bill. This law will go into effect soon. It makes taking a cat, or taking or detaining a dog, a criminal offence. Anyone convicted could face a fine or a maximum of five years in prison.
The sponsor of the Bill, Anna Wirth MP, explained that: “Britain is a nation of animal lovers. Our pets are part of our families. They comfort us when we are down and give us a huge amount of laughter, energy and joy when we are up—and, in fact, all the time. They make a house a home. That is why it is so heartbreaking when any one of our beloved pets is snatched away from us, and it is also why the taking, abducting or detaining of someone else’s beloved pet is such a sick and cruel crime.”
I used to think that comfort, laughter, energy and joy were what children were for. It is one of life’s great mysteries – why are the British so willing to protect their pets and so unwilling to protect their babies?
It is an iron law of human nature that whenever we make something easier we tend to see more of it, and it could easily have been predicted, when Boris Johnson’s administration allowed abortion pills to be prescribed over the phone during the Covid pandemic, that there would be a surge in abortions. This has indeed come to pass: the long-delayed figuresfor 2022 show the highest number of abortions ever recorded in England and Wales, with 252,122 in 2022 - an increase of 37,253 (17.34 percent) from 2021.
This massive increase is shocking but not surprising; and it is no surprise that the Department of Health and Social Care – whose name begins to sound positively Orwellian – took so long to release them.
Doctors have been warning of the disastrous outcomes of the pills-by-post system for women’s health, while vulnerable women have faced high levels of coercion.
Public opinion has shown consistent support for more restrictions on abortion, not fewer, but will this new death toll make a difference? Each one is of course a tragedy, but as Stalin observed, “The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic.”
And so are the millions of abortions, the latest statistics adding hugely to the more than ten million unborn lives lost since 1967.
Sometimes things have to get much worse before they get better – before people prioritise what has up until now been seen as a side issue, albeit with an agenda relentlessly driven by abortion advocates. For as a rash of “censorship zones” erupts around abortion clinics, making it illegal to offer humane alternatives to vulnerable and needy expectant mothers, we see people trying to save lives continually harassed while those taking innocent lives enjoy public subsidies.
Will future generations look back with horror upon this era of mass pre-birth killing? An era which frowned upon the disposal of a baby wipe down the toilet, while women were told to dispose of their aborted unborn babies down the toilet?
Of course, those future generations would have to be born, and the chances of that are getting ever slimmer. Perhaps we may just get more pets. To quote Lyn Brown MP’s contribution to the debate in Parliament: “Can I say first of all that my dog is truly the most amazing small loving creature in the entire universe?”
Notwithstanding concern for animal welfare, we still seem to care about children; but with the most unhealthy and dangerous place for children now being the mother’s womb, concerns about pets' health and safety are beginning to look like displacement activity.
The forthcoming general election may succeed in killing the pro-death Bills that would remove the last vestiges of legal disapproval from abortion, but the cat protection Bill will go ahead. While society plays cat’s cradle, the child’s cradle is eerily empty.
Ann Farmer writes from the United Kingdom.
Image credits:
mrscracker commented 2024-05-30 22:08:11 +1000 FlagMr.Jurgen, I think anyone who values the sanctity of human life is also concerned about the state of our world currently.
Elva Kindler commented 2024-05-30 18:22:52 +1000Thank you for the article, Ms Farmer. It’s affirming for those of us who want to protect life.
Jürgen Siemer commented 2024-05-30 16:50:17 +1000A little off-topic, but nevertheless also connected to the question of life, well to threats to life of millions, possibly billions of people:
Ukrainians have bombed a Russian radar station near Orenburg, which is appt. 1800 km away from Ukraine. This is one of a few long-range radar stations typically used to detect intercontinental missiles flying towards Russia.
The US has a number of intercontinental missiles in it’s nuclear force.
These long range radar system in Orenburg have most probably very little use for the war in Ukraine.
Why is Ukraine attacking it? And could it do it without external support?
Military textbook says that one would take out enemy radar before launching your own missile.
Dear Catholics and non-catholics:
The risk of WW3 and global nuclear Armageddon has just increased.
But consider pets….
mrscracker commented 2024-05-30 08:43:10 +1000Yes, thank you. We have the SPCA in the States. But I think I remember that the establishment of a society to protect animals historically was used in some way to protect children’s welfare. Perhaps another reader who knows about that could add information?
Ann Farmer commented 2024-05-30 08:25:44 +1000Mr Page, many thanks – my point is that if we care for animals, how much more should we care for children. Mrs Cracker, the RSPCA is the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. My mother used to comment that the NSPCC was the ‘National’ (not ‘Royal’) Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. But perhaps children would get better protection if the RSPCA took them on.
David Page commented 2024-05-30 01:59:28 +1000This article has so many logical fallacies that I get tired just thinking about responding. Most of these either/or arguments compare apples and oranges.
mrscracker commented 2024-05-30 01:47:24 +1000Didn’t the RSPCA help establish a path to protect children in the UK long ago?
