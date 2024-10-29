Russia’s ongoing demographic disaster

Last time in this space, I reported on Ukraine’s demographic collapse. It is a heart-wrenching tragedy in a land devastated by a perfect storm of war, out-migration, corruption, and demoralisation.

Whenever Ukraine is mentioned, Russia comes to mind. The two countries share a rich Slavic heritage, yet are at war with one another. War is an abomination, and I can only imagine how folks in Ukraine or the Middle East feel about it. As for the war profiteers… don’t get me started.

Russia’s critical challenge

Mercator readers know (see here and here) that Russia also faces demographic collapse, though not as rapidly as Ukraine. At least Russia’s government is strongly pronatalist. President Putin has made family formation a national priority.

This week, the UK Independent ran a short piece headlined: “Putin introduces bizarre new law to tackle Russia’s declining birth rate: Russia’s birth rate had slid to its lowest in a quarter of a century”. Couldn’t resist that clickbait. “Bizarre?” Bring it on.

Putin has introduced bizarre new laws in Russia that will ban anything suggesting a child-free life is attractive.

Laws that would outlaw “propaganda” discouraging Russians from having children were overwhelmingly approved on Thursday in the first of three readings in the lower house of parliament.

The Russian president, who portrays Russia as a bastion of “traditional values” locked in an existential struggle with a decadent West, has encouraged women to have at least three children to secure the demographic future of the country.

Anti-natalist propaganda in the guise of advertising, social welfare schemes, etc., can be effective in discouraging family formation. In today’s media-driven world of soundbites and images, depicting couples having it all – career, travel, big house, nice cars – without children sends a message. Modernity’s materialist fixation is viewed as a Western import, and Russia is at war with the West militarily, economically and culturally. With disastrously declining fertility, they’re pushing back.

Propaganda

“Outlawing propaganda?” Sounds like a certain Western regime's full-throttle campaign against “disinformation” or “hate speech” emanating from “anti-government” or “pro-Trump” websites. Is this Russian initiative a mirror image of Western political correctness, i.e., free speech for me, but not for thee? Or is it an earnest attempt to encourage bringing children into the world?