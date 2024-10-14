The plagues of Ukraine: war and demographic collapse

Eastern Europe’s bottomless pit of perdition, where human beings are cannon fodder, is putting up a brave front. That is today’s Ukraine. People still go to work and do their best to provide for themselves amidst the chaos. A weakened and corrupted government, financed by American taxpayers, still functions.

Keeping up appearances

Evidence of that lingering functionality is the Ministry of Social Policy’s 2 October 2024 press release announcing “Government approves the Strategy of Demographic Development of Ukraine” and has formulated a “Demographic Development Strategy until 2040”.

The Strategy of Demographic Development of Ukraine is aimed at implementing sectoral policies to increase the birth rate, reduce premature mortality and return migrants. The document also envisages the creation of cross-cutting conditions for a comfortable life in Ukraine: affordable housing, high-quality public infrastructure, a safe environment, barrier-free environment, inclusive labor market and social cohesion of the population, ensuring equal rights and opportunities, freedom and dignity of citizens.

Dream on. Ukraine’s government cannot effectively address population collapse or do much of anything else besides fight the war and try to keep the water and electricity on. This is the tenth year of a grinding war of attrition, massive civilian exodus and economic ruin. Ukrainian forces are out-manned and out-gunned by orders of magnitude. More than a quarter of the territory within Ukraine’s prewar borders has been lost.

Shortly after Russian forces invaded the Donbas region (February 2022), yours truly reported on “Ukraine’s other battle: demography”.

By January 2022, Ukraine’s population was 41.17 million, having suffered a 25 percent reduction in 32 years. That included the loss of Sevastopol and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. Barring that loss, there would have been 43.4 million Ukrainians, still an almost 22 percent decline. Ukraine’s population shrinks by about 300,000 every year.

In 2018, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin confirmed that roughly 100,000 people were leaving Ukraine every month.

Today, the situation is even worse. While accurate statistics are hard to come by, reliable estimates range from 400,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian military deaths. There are even more wounded, and civilian casualties are horrific.

Death spiral

Ukraine’s war began in 2014. In the pre-Covid years of 2018-2020, two deaths were recorded for every birth. Covid struck in 2021, with 120,000 deaths attributed to the virus. In 2022, the Russians invaded. For the people of Ukraine, it has been one disaster after another.

In August, the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform posted an article headlined: “Mortality in Ukraine three times higher than birth rate”. Dire doesn’t begin to describe it:

During the first half of 2024, 87 655 children were born in Ukraine, and 250,972 people died. During the same period in 2021, before the full-scale war, 132,595 children were born in Ukraine… Currently, there are three deaths per one newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, there were two deaths per child.

Ukraine ranks first in the world in terms of mortality and, at the same time, last in the birth rate.

Ukraine’s last official census (2001) reported the population at 48.5 million; government estimates for mid-2024 were 35.8 million, with 4.7 million of them (13.5 percent) residing in Russian-held areas, leaving 31.1 million “in the territories where public authorities exercise their powers in full." The Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems (National Academy of Sciences) grimly projects a population of 28.9 million by 2041, and 25.2 million a decade after that.