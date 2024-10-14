- Free newsletter
The plagues of Ukraine: war and demographic collapse
Eastern Europe’s bottomless pit of perdition, where human beings are cannon fodder, is putting up a brave front. That is today’s Ukraine. People still go to work and do their best to provide for themselves amidst the chaos. A weakened and corrupted government, financed by American taxpayers, still functions.
Keeping up appearances
Evidence of that lingering functionality is the Ministry of Social Policy’s 2 October 2024 press release announcing “Government approves the Strategy of Demographic Development of Ukraine” and has formulated a “Demographic Development Strategy until 2040”.
The Strategy of Demographic Development of Ukraine is aimed at implementing sectoral policies to increase the birth rate, reduce premature mortality and return migrants. The document also envisages the creation of cross-cutting conditions for a comfortable life in Ukraine: affordable housing, high-quality public infrastructure, a safe environment, barrier-free environment, inclusive labor market and social cohesion of the population, ensuring equal rights and opportunities, freedom and dignity of citizens.
Dream on. Ukraine’s government cannot effectively address population collapse or do much of anything else besides fight the war and try to keep the water and electricity on. This is the tenth year of a grinding war of attrition, massive civilian exodus and economic ruin. Ukrainian forces are out-manned and out-gunned by orders of magnitude. More than a quarter of the territory within Ukraine’s prewar borders has been lost.
Shortly after Russian forces invaded the Donbas region (February 2022), yours truly reported on “Ukraine’s other battle: demography”.
By January 2022, Ukraine’s population was 41.17 million, having suffered a 25 percent reduction in 32 years. That included the loss of Sevastopol and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. Barring that loss, there would have been 43.4 million Ukrainians, still an almost 22 percent decline. Ukraine’s population shrinks by about 300,000 every year.
In 2018, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin confirmed that roughly 100,000 people were leaving Ukraine every month.
Today, the situation is even worse. While accurate statistics are hard to come by, reliable estimates range from 400,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian military deaths. There are even more wounded, and civilian casualties are horrific.
Death spiral
Ukraine’s war began in 2014. In the pre-Covid years of 2018-2020, two deaths were recorded for every birth. Covid struck in 2021, with 120,000 deaths attributed to the virus. In 2022, the Russians invaded. For the people of Ukraine, it has been one disaster after another.
In August, the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform posted an article headlined: “Mortality in Ukraine three times higher than birth rate”. Dire doesn’t begin to describe it:
During the first half of 2024, 87 655 children were born in Ukraine, and 250,972 people died. During the same period in 2021, before the full-scale war, 132,595 children were born in Ukraine… Currently, there are three deaths per one newborn in Ukraine. In 2018-2020, there were two deaths per child.
Ukraine ranks first in the world in terms of mortality and, at the same time, last in the birth rate.
Ukraine’s last official census (2001) reported the population at 48.5 million; government estimates for mid-2024 were 35.8 million, with 4.7 million of them (13.5 percent) residing in Russian-held areas, leaving 31.1 million “in the territories where public authorities exercise their powers in full." The Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems (National Academy of Sciences) grimly projects a population of 28.9 million by 2041, and 25.2 million a decade after that.
However, research specialist Svitlana Aksenova of the Institute of Demography and Social Studies cites the “lack of reliable statistical data” though she is certain that Ukraine’s total fertility rate (TFR) is well below one child per female (<1.0) and likely the world’s lowest, surpassing South Korea. (That is also the US Central Intelligence Agency’s assessment).
We will never be able to reach a birth rate of two children per woman. It would be very positive if we could at least return to the level we had in 2012. Back then, the birth rate was one and a half children per woman, or 15 births per 10 women.
This forecast of 25 million people assumes that a large portion of the population that fled the war will not return. It suggests that people will be very hesitant to come back.
Aksenova conceded that “The figure of 25.2 million was provided to illustrate the severity of the demographic problem.” The Ministry hopes to raise Ukraine’s TFR to the 2012 level of 1.5 by 2040. Ukraine’s 2020 (reported) TFR was 1.22.
According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as of February 2024, there were 3.7 million internally displaced persons and 6.5 million recorded refugees from Ukraine throughout the world. This mass exodus of mostly younger people is a debilitating brain drain, has depopulated many areas and ensured a more rapidly ageing population.
Future prospects
There is talk in Washington about staving off military collapse until after the US presidential election, then bailing on Ukraine to concentrate on the Middle East. There is also talk of establishing a government-in-exile. Will President Zelensky be thrown under the bus? Ukrainian defeat would lock in global multipolarity. I only hope that nobody goes nuclear. Ukraine’s horrific humanitarian disaster is what inspired, finally, the Strategy for Demographic Development.
Daryna Marchak, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Social Policy, played a central role in crafting the strategy document. Her foremost priority is encouraging the millions who have left Ukraine to return.
The document provides a vision of what we need to do to make every Ukrainian family want to build their life in Ukraine and stay in the country, give birth and raise children here. It aims to create conditions where as many people as possible will choose to be Ukrainian citizens, including those who choose to return to or move to Ukraine from other countries.
A woman and a family should feel safe that they will have the ability to raise children and afford it financially until they grow up. The best thing the state can do to stimulate birth rates is to create a convenient, barrier-free infrastructure for raising children close to home.
[I]t is necessary to provide targeted support to families with children, not only at the stage of childbirth but until the child becomes fully independent. Every family planning to have a child should know that if they face hardship, the state will assist and support them, including financially, until the family overcomes the difficulty.
These are commendable goals, but such a massive repatriation as envisioned by the Ministry cannot happen until the war ends, and is unlikely even then. Nonetheless, it is my fervent hope that whenever peace comes to Ukraine, there will be a rebuilding in accordance with the Ministry’s demographic targets.
Hopefully, enough people will return to Ukraine to at least set that beleaguered land on the road to recovery. Lucrative foreign aid schemes notwithstanding, nation-building begins at home.
Dona Nobis Pacem.
Will Ukraine be able to recover? Let us know your thoughts below.
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Image credit: Pexels
Peter Sammons commented 2024-10-16 03:49:27 +1100 FlagSlightly bemused by the article and certainly bemused by the pro-Russ comments below. So, is Ukraine any more ‘corrupt’ than Russia? And what sort of peace is being advocated? The ‘peace’ that comes from surrender?
Russia’s own demographic is in freefall and this remains one of Putin’s war aims, to annex Ukraine to help mask Russia’s demographic collapse.
I’d urge the Ukrainians to fight on. This is a war Russia cannot “win”. Ukraine’s task is to survive.
Fred Johnson commented 2024-10-15 23:02:36 +1100Sad story and likely statistically accurate. Some free advice for the good (remaining) people of Ukraine: As soon as you can, once Russia is satisfied with their goals of demilitarization and denazification and you are a neutral country acting as a bulwark between Europe and Russia, get rid of the corruption (good luck), immediately deport anyone who looks like CIA or EU globalists, embrace family friendly policies as noted by Louie, criminalize abortion doctors (not the moms) and completely reject so-called “Western values” that promote amorality or immorality. That’ll be a good start, might even want to move there…..
Jürgen Siemer commented 2024-10-15 21:05:19 +1100Do not listen to what some Ukrainian government officials say, just observe what the Ukrainians do.
From what I see and hear, most Ukrainians now living in the West seem not to be interested in returning home, except for regular occasional short term visits.
I understand that.
Zelensky, following the commands of his overlords in London and Washington missed the opportunity to negotiate a lasting peace deal with Russia.
So what are the prospects?
A never ending war with Russia, only ending when the Russians reach the border to Poland? Or a small Ukraine reduced to the western regions of Ukraine, that basically would be owned by Black rock?
This does not look like a country for young people.
mrscracker commented 2024-10-15 04:01:56 +1100We will never be able to reach a birth rate of two children per woman. It would be very positive if we could at least return to the level we had in 2012. Back then, the birth rate was one and a half children per woman, or 15 births per 10 women."
From what I understand those weren’t even all Ukrainian births. The Ukraine was a center of the surrogacy industry until the war.
