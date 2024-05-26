Shock! Horror! Purity is possible

This week several Australian Catholic schools cancelled talks by Jason Evert, an American speaker who specialises in presentations preparing young people for loving commitment in relationships, and sexual responsibility. There were protests and a petition against his message. Outrage included this letter of complaint penned by girls from one of the schools.

“We unquestionably do not need a middle-aged man who doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to contraception for her own safety and freedom speaking to an audience of young girls.”

Thousands of signatures were collected. And plenty of media coverage was enlisted to pressure the schools.

Polarising inflammatory indignation is a bully tactic. It is the same approach used by opponents of Harrison Butker’s graduation speech, and by critics of Archbishop Porteous’s letter to Catholic schools in Tasmania.

The diocesan education organisation handled the issue well. They did not overreact to the protests; they were mild and conciliatory; they insisted from the start that they were seeking to partner with parents and their actions demonstrated this. They provided alternatives so that students could opt in.

Evert ended up speaking to larger audiences as a result of the outcry. All’s well that ends well.

Almost.

There is one major unresolved aspect of this issue: the need for parents and schools to be united. This must fester if it is not resolved

Unity is one of the golden rules of education. To run our own lives we need convictions, and convictions are learned from the convictions of one's parents and mentors. Those convictions are essentially ideals and religious beliefs, with a great deal of common ground in the middle.

It is obvious that parents need to strive to be united in passing on ideals and beliefs, for their own sake and for the sake of their children. Homer wrote almost 3000 years ago “There is nothing better in this world than that man and woman be of one mind”.

This principle also extends to the relationship between parents and schools. In fact if schools and parents do not share the same ideals and beliefs, they must part company. Schools don't have the right to impart a moral agenda different from that of the parents. Therefore schools need to be transparent about their values and parents need to opt in or opt out. If parents do not want Catholic teaching their enrolment choices must follow. This is their privilege.

We are seeing the tragedy of parents who do not know what is good for their children. We all need to do our homework, and walk the walk, not just parrot slogans. This is not just in the realm of religious beliefs.

The very task of education is to form young people to think for themselves: a carefully curated process in which the young are protected from great dangers while they grow in autonomy. Even Aristotle wrote about the danger of slipping into habits before deep convictions and ideals take root. Effectively we deny young people the capacity to run their own lives when we allow them to be sexualized. And this is happening before our eyes, perhaps in most families in the West. Not a happy thought.