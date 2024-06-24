Should we ban birthday cakes celebrating terrorism or Nazism?

Being super-skinny, as all professional fashionistas tend to be, the Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid looks as if she could do with a good feed now and then. Perhaps this explains her current fondness for the Palestinian terror-group Hamas (or “Ham@s”, as she calls them, with typical cr@ssness), whom Bella praised in mid-June for kindly distributing free birthday cakes to their current captive Israeli hostages on her social media feeds:

Is this really true? Well, sort of, but only in the same sense that Lucrezia Borgia gave her victims lashings of free wine. The freed hostage in question, Almog Meir Jan, said his Hamas jailers did indeed bake him a cake for his birthday: but only as a “cynical” gesture, to taunt him. When rescued by Israeli troops, Jan was, like other prisoners, actually suffering from severe malnutrition.

Bella Hadid often looks as if she is suffering from severe malnutrition herself, but many critics felt the truly undernourished portion of her body was her brain. Outraged pro-Israeli social media users went online themselvesto counter Hadid’s inane propaganda, coining the new term “cakewashing”, and pointing out how, even if Hamas really had given their captive a nice triple-tier jam-filled sponge-cake with strawberries on top and sang him “Happy Birthday”, it hardly excused their relentless prior torture of the poor man.

Fufu goes FUBAR

Oddly, this was not the only cake-related Hamas controversy to hit the media of late. In May, a Sydney-based bakery with the awkward name “Oven Bakery by Fufu” caused outrage by not only baking a batch of cakes decorated with Palestinian flags and images of the Hamas spokesman Abu Abaid for the birthday of a lucky local four-year-old boy named Omar, but then went on to proudly share photographs of the treats in question on their Instagram feed for advertising purposes! Worse, the bakery also posted an image of young, fancy-dress-loving Omar enjoying his party alongside his cakes … done up as a keffiyeh-wearing Hamas terrorist.

I can remember sometimes dressing up for my own birthday parties whilst still a toddler, too – but as Spiderman, not Yasser Arafat. The bakery subsequently deleted their post, but, as Hamas are listed as a proscribed terror-organisation in the country, the Australian Federal Police are currently investigating the alleged occurrence. But should they be?

Defenders of the bakery could perhaps raise the question of free speech here, and plead that, in a free society, free persons should really be free to ask bakers to decorate their private cakes however they please, even extremely offensively. For example, an opposing controversy arose earlier this year in January, when a Jewish-American kosher bakery named Zadies over in New Jersey likewise agreed to bake customers a cake decorated with the insignia of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) before boasting about it online.

My sympathies tend to lie with Israel in the current geopolitical situation, but there is no doubt some people out there disagree, and sincerely hold the IDF of being guilty of genocide, leading to a sudden flood of abuse and one-star reviews from trolls on Zadies’ social media accounts. But, as far as can be told, the New Jersey Police Department did not see fit to intervene here, unlike with the Hamas cakes in Australia. Is this free speech double-standards?

The key difference, besides the contrasting nature of the two warring organisations, would seem to be that the IDF cake was aimed at cake-consenting adults, but the Hamas one was apparently aimed at indoctrinating innocent children. In relation to the Sydney case, Alex Ryvchin, of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said that “It takes a rare kind of psychosis to want to teach infant children that Hamas terrorists are to be admired and emulated. If this is what is happening in some Sydney homes, we should prepare for a generation of violent extremists.” Maybe one day these kids will all grow up to start stoning adulteresses to death using stale rock-cakes?

Throwing a Nazi Party

The idea of disturbed parents placing weird extremist messages iced onto their innocent young children’s birthday treats is a recurring media trope. In 2008, for example, New Jersey couple Heath and Deborah Campbell made global headlines when they publicly complained about how their local branch of ShopRite had refused to ice a personalised message to their son on a cake intended to celebrate the occasion of his third birthday. Deborah Campbell had asked this message read “Happy Birthday, Adolf Hitler!”, as that was the boy’s actual legally given name, but a supervisor had refused this request as “inappropriate”.

Fortunately, the Campbells’ local Wal-Mart proved more than happy to oblige, and made baby Adolf his cake with no objection whatsoever – a fact which, once revealed, immediately led the supermarket chain to review its policy on such matters. (Surprisingly, Wal-Mart had previously had no “Official Nazi Cake Policy” on-hand for easy use by staff.)

Asked why they had named their son after history’s most notorious fascist dictator, Mr Campbell explained that he simply felt it would be unique, seeing as “no one else in the world would have that name” (wonder why not – echoes of my previous recent Mercator article on strange baby-names). However, it later transpired young Adolf’s female siblings had been given similarly “unique” names too; one had the middle-name “Hinler”, after “Himmler”, and the other was called “JoyceLynn Aryan Nation”. Good luck getting those names iced in on cakes in the future too, Herr and Frau Campbell.

Strangely, the Führer-cosplaying Campbell denied being a racist, saying he had allowed several mixed-race children to attend Adolf’s birthday party and eat Baby Adolf’s cake. He even invoked America’s then-recently-elected first black President, Barack Obama, in defence of his cause, saying “There’s a new President and he says it’s time for a change ... They need to accept the name. The kid isn’t going to grow up and do what [Hitler] did.” Seemingly, Campbell was implying that people being prejudiced against the idea of calling your kid Adolf Hitler was just another kind of racism, but against white Aryans, not browns or blacks.

A few days after the embarrassing cake episode, the Campbells’ children were actually removed from them, something the media gleefully reported on using headlines like “Judge Delivers Final Solution for Baby Adolf Hitler”. Will something similar happen with young Omar in Sydney in relation to the latest extremist-supporting cake controversy? We shall have to wait and see.