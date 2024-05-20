The world looks the other way as tens of thousands of Sudanese die in genocidal war

In 2003, the conflict intensified as rebel factions launched attacks on government installations, accusing the government of neglect and marginalisation of the region's populace. In retaliation, the Sudanese government, led by President Omar al-Bashir, initiated a harsh counter-insurgency operation, employing militias referred to as the Janjaweed.

These militias were accused of perpetrating atrocities against civilians, including murder, rape, and looting, targeting ethnic communities perceived to be sympathetic to the rebel cause.

President Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power in 2019 after months of widespread protests against his regime. By then, an estimated 300,000 people had been killed, and 2.7 million had been displaced.

Subsequently, the Janjaweed militias underwent a transformation, rebranding themselves as the Rapid Support Force (RSF). Under the leadership of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, the RSF emerged as a significant player in the transitional government that succeeded al-Bashir's regime.

The RSF has ties to the Wagner Group, a notorious Russian private military company (PMC) designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and other nations due to its history of human rights violations. In exchange for access to gold mines, Wagner provided the RSF with training, weapons, and support

Genocide and war crimes

Last year, fighting erupted between the Sudanese national army and the Rapid Support Force (RSF). The two factions clashed over control of the country as well as natural resources. Both armies are Arab-dominated, but the conflict resulted in the deaths of large numbers of non-Arab civilians as collateral damage.

The governor of West Darfur, who was non-Arab, lodged a protest with the government in Khartoum against what he called the genocide of local people. Shortly afterward, he was captured by the RSF, tortured, and executed. Subsequently, videos circulated on social media depicting his corpse being mutilated.

The humanitarian situation in greater Sudan is at crisis levels, and Darfur is even worse. Sudan was already home to 1 million refugees, including those fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The existing refugees have already depleted the country’s resources and stretched international aid to its limits.

The system is already broken, while preparing for additional displaced, wounded, and starving people. As many as three-quarters of healthcare facilities have been destroyed; those injured in the conflict or suffering unrelated medical emergencies may die because they are unable to receive treatment.

In Darfur, Human Rights Watch reports that thousands have been killed, while half a million have been displaced. For the last several days, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias have been just outside of El Fasher, in Darfur, poised to massacre the city’s 800,000 inhabitants.

Fighting has already broken out in the north and east of Fasher, resulting in large numbers of casualties and displacements. The city had been a regional aid hub, but now that it is under siege, the distribution of aid is threatened. Already, more than 36,000 people have been displaced from the area in and around El Fasher.

Another city in West Darfur, El Geneina, witnessed 15,000 deaths last year. Human Rights Watch reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias are guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity. They are being accused of committing ethnic cleansing targeting the Massalit people and other non-Arab communities, with the apparent objective of permanently removing them from the city.

As staggering as the number of displaced, starving, and killed may be, as fighting intensifies, the numbers are expected to surge, putting a strain on humanitarian aid across the country. The UN has imposed sanctions on the RSF and other actors in the crisis, while also passing a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Neither of these bureaucratic exercises will save lives or put a stop to the massacres, however. One step the world community could take would be to impose an arms embargo on the country and halt the planes that are resupplying the army.

Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.

Image credit: Médecins Sans Frontières