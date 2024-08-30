Take it from me: sometimes banning books is a good idea

Conservative Christian bigots are campaigning to ban books from public libraries.

This is a familiar headline in the United States. Now the Battle of the Books has spread to Australia.

I live in Perth and the battle is being waged in a small town to the south, Albany. The sound and the fury in the media is all out of proportion to the size of Albany’s population. A meeting of residents called for the local government to restrict two books aimed at children – Welcome to Sex by Yumi Stynes and Melissa Kang and Sex: A Book for Teens by Nikol Hasler – on Monday evening. They also demanded that the comic book series Sex Criminals be removed from the library's e-book collection.

Reports in the media portray locals as neo-Nazis who are trying to withhold necessary education which, leaders of LGBTQI+ advocacy group Albany Pride claim, will make minors suffer. “Attempting to divide a town with bigotry doesn’t keep children safe – it actively harms them,” it said.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of these so-called bigots are parents and grandparents, while the pharisees standing in judgment and casting stones are for the most part childless. The former are trying to protect their children from swimming in a sewer of sexuality; the latter think that the water’s just fine and they should start surfing.

Or to use another analogy, the LGBTQI+ campaigners are pumping toxic greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the parents are desperately trying to halt moral climate change.

The Albany story is significant because it screams of grassroots citizens no longer sitting back trusting that their kids will be protected in public spaces run by public authorities. They are awake to the woke agenda and have chosen to respond to the corrupt elements in the education of the kids in their picturesque port city.

Why should mums and dads believe the journalists and politicians and teachers and public servants who snigger that the more kids know about sex the better? They know their children best – certainly better than the childless activists – and they know that introducing them to books which would make the Marquis de Sade blush is a horrendous idea.

Albany Pride said the campaign to restrict the books was fuelled by conspiracy theories and part of a wider “moral panic” to link LGBTQI+ people with child grooming.

This is rubbish. There is no moral panic. There is moral outrage – and it is completely justified.