Take it from me: sometimes banning books is a good idea
Conservative Christian bigots are campaigning to ban books from public libraries.
This is a familiar headline in the United States. Now the Battle of the Books has spread to Australia.
I live in Perth and the battle is being waged in a small town to the south, Albany. The sound and the fury in the media is all out of proportion to the size of Albany’s population. A meeting of residents called for the local government to restrict two books aimed at children – Welcome to Sex by Yumi Stynes and Melissa Kang and Sex: A Book for Teens by Nikol Hasler – on Monday evening. They also demanded that the comic book series Sex Criminals be removed from the library's e-book collection.
Reports in the media portray locals as neo-Nazis who are trying to withhold necessary education which, leaders of LGBTQI+ advocacy group Albany Pride claim, will make minors suffer. “Attempting to divide a town with bigotry doesn’t keep children safe – it actively harms them,” it said.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of these so-called bigots are parents and grandparents, while the pharisees standing in judgment and casting stones are for the most part childless. The former are trying to protect their children from swimming in a sewer of sexuality; the latter think that the water’s just fine and they should start surfing.
Or to use another analogy, the LGBTQI+ campaigners are pumping toxic greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the parents are desperately trying to halt moral climate change.
The Albany story is significant because it screams of grassroots citizens no longer sitting back trusting that their kids will be protected in public spaces run by public authorities. They are awake to the woke agenda and have chosen to respond to the corrupt elements in the education of the kids in their picturesque port city.
Why should mums and dads believe the journalists and politicians and teachers and public servants who snigger that the more kids know about sex the better? They know their children best – certainly better than the childless activists – and they know that introducing them to books which would make the Marquis de Sade blush is a horrendous idea.
Albany Pride said the campaign to restrict the books was fuelled by conspiracy theories and part of a wider “moral panic” to link LGBTQI+ people with child grooming.
This is rubbish. There is no moral panic. There is moral outrage – and it is completely justified.
There is a time for everything under the sun. This is a time for anger. For parents not to respond in this way would be irresponsible.
The group petitioning against sexualised material for minors in the public library and online is Keeping Children Safe Albany (KCSA). Its members have plenty of friends and family members linked with the LGBTQ+ community. KCSA says “We need to stop this predatory behaviour, stand together and protect our children. We will Not stand by and let grooming and the sexualizing of our children become normalised.”
They’re not bigots; they’re parents. And parents protect their children.
Surely any caring citizen would uphold children being protected from undue harm? All it would take is for the leadership of Albany Pride to make a simple public statement stating that even a hint of any sexual grooming of minors has no place within the confines of Albany Pride, its events and its meetings.
In a technical age, this would take minutes to make public – unless of course it isn’t wholly true, and my lived experience of coming alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community in Western Australia shows that minors do get groomed by members of this community, and Albany residents have cottoned on to this.
I have a unique perspective on this controversy. I read books like these when I was a vulnerable teenager. I was damaged by them. They helped to suck me into a gay lifestyle. It took years of struggle to escape from it. I know from firsthand experience, better than anyone, that they are dangerous.
Minors can end up suffering desperately in adulthood from exposure to inappropriate material that opens curiosity to the paraphilias, information which cannot be satisfactorily processed by a pre-pubescent or even a teenage developing mind.
I run a network in Western Australia for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. This past week a group of eight men finished a nine-week recovery program. Most of the participants are same-sex attracted and have links with the gay community. Most of them have only recently come to realise after many years that, prior to being directly sexually abused as minors, they were groomed through sexualised material similar to that which has now been banned from the junior section of Albany public library.
It is for this reason that they failed to consciously protect themselves as children because their exposure to inappropriate sexual material had already led them to become secretive and even confused about matters relating to sex and sexuality. The perversions that invaded their childhood minds set them up for predators to later gain easier access to their bodily autonomy.
Even to broach the topic of paraphilias, as happens in the controversial book Welcome to Sex, is a form of childhood sexual abuse, and when adults cannot see this for what it truly is, alarm bells should be ringing at maximum decibels.
What could be so complicated about denouncing the sexualisation of children? Even Gays Against Groomers, a not-for-profit made up of “gays, lesbians, and others in the LGBTQI+ community who oppose the sexualisation, indoctrination, and mutilation of children under the guise of radical LGBTQI+ activism”, seem able to confidently and consistently do this.
Should society condemn and ridicule those whom certain media outlets publicly term as bigots because they attempt to remove sexualised material from the junior sections of our public libraries? Or should we be honouring the grandparents and parents who passionately protect their offspring from perversion?
Where do Australia’s many Pride networks draw the line on what is and what is not the sexualisation of minors? Until they make these boundaries crystal clear, society has a duty to safeguard children from sexual corruption.
What do you think? Is it harmful for children to read sexualised material?
James Parker is a former gay activist and abuse survivor who supports people and their loved ones around sexuality, gender and identity.
Image credit: meeting in Albany / Facebook
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.