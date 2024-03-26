The pro-family power couple and their out-of-the-box approach

The Energizer Bunny can’t hold a candle to Malcolm and Simone Collins. Who are they? Some of the world’s foremost pronatalists, two high-profile happy warriors for humanity. They’re the brains behind Pronatalist.org and should be familiar to Mercator readers:

Malcolm and Simone Collins radiate powerful self-confidence. As a married couple they have operated companies on five continents that collectively pulled in US$70 million every year; raised a private equity fund; directed strategy at top, early-stage venture capital firms; written three best-selling books; served as managing director of Dialog, an elite retreat for global leaders founded by Peter Thiel; and earned degrees in neuroscience, business, and technology policy from St Andrews, Stanford, and Cambridge.

We’ve also mentioned them here, here, and here.

Independent thinkers

Without a doubt, the Collinses think for themselves. Some call them zany; things they say are jarring to traditional pro-family types. But it would be a colossal mistake to dismiss them. They are dedicated, tech-savvy, and understand modern social mores and contemporary thinking (or lack thereof). Not only that, they’ve three children and plans for more. The planet trembles.

So when Aporia’s clickbait headline “Reversing the Fertility Collapse” popped up, the Malcolm Collins byline meant required reading.

Following the headline was a perplexing subhead:

You can't buy fertility, and imposing values through government fiat doesn't work. New and fortified religions are the only realistic solution.

“New and fortified religions?” Before trying to unpack this, keep in mind that Malcolm Collins doesn’t think like the rest of us. That’s actually a plus for our side. He is brilliant and quite likeable to boot. If we are all in for the family, we should listen to pronatalist voices from across the spectrum, whatever their religious inclinations:

Our podcast, Based Camp, focuses on the topics of sex, politics, genetics, and religion. The first three are understandable obsessions for leaders of the pronatalist movement but the last often perplexes newcomers. Religion? This confusion is amplified when they ask why we haven’t written a book on pronatalism and realistic solutions to falling fertility rates and we point out that we have and it's titled The Pragmatist’s Guide to Crafting Religion.

I understand that The Pragmatist’s Guide, agree with it or not, is a most thought-provoking book. Religion makes all the difference.

Religious impact

In the West, religious faith and fertility have simultaneously declined. Correlation and causation? Collins understands, though his ideas are not “conventional”:

[H]igh fertility requires not just a strong, religiously infused culture… but one whose members feels like a threatened minority that is starkly different from its neighbours. This would explain the perplexingly high Jewish Israeli fertility rates.

I suspect there are two major forces at play. The first is just common sense. If you have daily reminders that people who look, act, and think like you might be “replaced”, that is a strong motivation to have kids.

This recalls The Great Replacement – conspiracy theory in academia, but reality on the ground – that has much currency in Europe, which is teeming with third-world immigrants. New laws, signage, mosques popping up and rising crime are the visible indicators. Just visit a major European city and ask about the “no-go” zones. But that has not motivated indigenous Europeans to make more babies. Rather, it seems that they’ve opted to die out. Did two fratricidal world wars lead to terminal demoralisation and spiritual exhaustion?

But to take Mr Collins’s point, no Western country meets his other fertility criterion, a “strong, religiously infused culture”. In fact, most Western governments are hostile to religion.

Sadly, traditional Christianity is being sidelined by the secular faith of PC, wokeism or whatever is the latest iteration (PC scripture is conveniently fluid). Adherents of this new religion are zealous. Tolerance, diversity and inclusion are preached, but those lovey-dovey dictats are not extended to the unwoke, who are the sinners (bigots, racists, antisemites, etc).

Many churches preach mammon worship, prioritising social gospel over salvation. Personal “empowerment” and “saving the planet” come before family. When one faith fades, another replaces it. That is the post-Christian West.