- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
To the surprise of demographers, African fertility is falling
One of the 19th century’s more celebrated rags-to-riches figures, Sir Henry Morton Stanley, wrote Through the Dark Continent (1878) about his explorations in Africa. His sensational title was a marketing ploy to boost sales. Stanley coined the term “Dark Continent” because Africa was so mysterious to Westerners back then. Millions followed the exploits of intrepid African explorers.
Africa’s mystique endures. Well-meaning though misguided Westerners tend to assess all peoples by the same metrics they apply to themselves. Africa is a prime example. Perhaps a little less ethnocentrism and a bit more realism are in order, especially as the “Dark Continent” is at last joining the modern world in at least one respect: falling fertility.
Demographic trajectory
Previously in this space, under the heading “Africa Rising?” yours truly cited The Lancet’s latest population stats on sub-Saharan Africa:
Sub-Saharan Africa is the world’s only region with an above-replacement total fertility rate (TFR), currently estimated from 4.3 to 4.6. They’ve gone from 8 percent of global births in 1950 to 30 percent in 2021, headed to 54 percent by century’s end. While the region’s TFR is falling fast, any sub-Saharan population contraction is at least a century out.
However, according to Macrotrends, Africa’s TFR (4.1) has declined an average of 1.3 percent annually over the last three years. Should this trend persist, Africa will eventually plunge into below-replacement territory. Demographers believe fertility decline is accelerating faster than projected, especially in sub-Sahara Africa. Statista, the European aggregator of figures, projects Africa’s 2030 TFR at 3.8.
Revising projections
Last year The Economist posted “The world’s peak population may be smaller than expected: New evidence suggests Africa’s birth rates are falling fast.” I have previously cited this seminal article; its resonance amplifies as data accumulates:
[A] wealth of new data that suggest that Africa’s birth rate is falling far more quickly than expected. Though plenty of growth is still baked in, this could have a huge impact on Africa’s total population by 2100.
Yet even the UN’s latest projections may not be keeping pace with the rapid decline in fertility rates (the average number of children that women are expected to have) that some striking recent studies show. Most remarkable is Nigeria, where a UN-backed survey in 2021 found the fertility rate had fallen to 4.6 from 5.8 just five years earlier. This figure seems to be broadly confirmed… by USAID… which found a fertility rate of 4.8 in 2021, down from 6.1 in 2010. “Something is happening,” muses Argentina Matavel of the UN Population Fund.
If these findings are correct they would suggest that birth rates are falling at a similar pace to those in some parts of Asia, when that region saw its own population growth rates slow sharply in a process often known as a demographic transition.
In 1972 the Club of Rome, a think-tank, published an influential book, “The Limits to Growth”, warning that consumption and population growth would lead to economic collapse. Now it says the population bomb may never go off: it reckons sub-Saharan Africa’s population may peak as soon as 2060, which is 40 years earlier than the UN’s projections.
Earlier forecasts were off by 40 years! The UN now projects that Nigeria will have 342 million people by 2060, 200 million less than they forecasted ten years ago. Will even these estimates hold up?
Jose G. Rimon II of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (now retired) offered a grim assessment: “We have been underestimating what is happening in terms of fertility change in Africa. Africa will probably undergo the same kind of rapid changes as East Asia did.” Seriously? Is Africa following East Asia’s demographic trajectory? Every one of the vaunted “Asian Tiger” countries – China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea – have declining populations, thus shrinking workforces. Today Africa has a tremendous labor surplus but lacks jobs. Many of her best and brightest are migrating to the West.
Demographic transition
Africa is in full-throttle demographic transition. This is nothing new. Once the colonial powers introduced public health, infant mortality declined, leading to accelerated population increase. While colonialism is a double-edged sword, it brought tremendous social and economic progress.
Africa is rapidly urbanizing. Urban women have 30 to 40 percent fewer children than their rural counterparts. Ubiquitous NGOs are successfully promoting contraception, especially among urban dwellers. At a 2014 forum discussing Africa’s demographic future, the Wilson Center’s Jack Goldstone said, “The best contraceptive is economic growth.” A valid point it seems, and quite a few African leaders agree. They are eager to become part of what they see as a rising Global South; high fertility is regarded as an impediment. With fewer births, the working age percentage of the population increases, yielding the much celebrated though fleeting “demographic dividend” that spurs economic growth.
Fleeting? Per the International Monetary Fund:
This [demographic] dividend period is quite long, lasting five decades or more, but eventually lower fertility reduces the growth rate of the labor force, while continuing improvements in old-age mortality speed growth of the elderly population.
That is exactly what is happening in East Asia. Economic growth exploded in the short term. But today’s falling populations are straining old-age pension plans and elder care, things that are not yet politically charged concerns in Africa.
Africa is a treasure trove of natural resources. Both G-7 and BRICS countries are involved in ventures from Cape Town to Cairo. But BRICS has a decided edge: South Africa is a founding member while Egypt and Ethiopia have recently joined. There is an increasing Chinese presence throughout Africa; Western powers recently reduced their presence in the resource-rich Sahel.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Challenges to Africa
In the West, populations have traditionally been described along lines of nationality, ethnicity and socio-economic factors. Tribalism is what matters in Africa. Tribal divisions run deep and are not easily understood by outsiders; they can erupt into violence. Tribalism is the basis for awarding government patronage and resource distribution. Rank discrimination is commonplace. This impedes economic development.
Also, when the colonial powers divided Africa, political boundaries were drawn without considering tribal homelands, creating problems that persist. As countries gained independence, tribalism reasserted itself with a vengeance.
Many African states have become dependent on foreign aid. While such assistance can be helpful, easy money cultivates a culture of dependence, obviating the need for governments to foster homegrown initiative to improve living standards. It also foments corruption. As Congressman Ron Paul once said, "Foreign aid is taking money from poor people in rich countries and giving it to rich people in poor countries."
In 2002 scholars Richard Lynn and Tatu Vanhanen published IQ and the Wealth of Nations, the culmination of a years-long global study. They posited a correlation between 1) national per capita GDP and 2) average national IQ. You guessed it: Africa – along with many other regions – didn’t do well on either metric. This is a controversial study, though worthy of mention as it has, for better or worse, influenced thinking about Africa’s development potential.
Many moons ago yours truly extensively toured southern Africa. My preconceived notions were way out of whack with realities on the ground. Seems to me that the “Dark Continent of legend is struggling to preserve tradition while embracing modernism. As labor costs rise in Asia and Latin America, perhaps global corporations will look to Africa. But don’t count on it. There are daunting impediments to large-scale industrial development. Microloans to small business entrepreneurs is a better bet.
Policy wonk demographers parsing statistics on Africa from halfway round the world would do well to heed the words of Italian novelist Francesca Marciano: “When you leave Africa, as the plane lifts, you feel that more than leaving a continent you’re leaving a state of mind. Whatever awaits you at the other end of your journey will be of a different order of existence.”
How do you calibrate that?
Don’t African countries have a special culture which protects them from demographic decline?
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-09-20 13:17:13 +1000 FlagWell, it’s impossible to grow food in sand. It would appear that more couples are starting to face reality.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-09-20 10:33:17 +1000Yep. No surprise. Even back in the 1970s the South African Bureau of Statistics estimated the fertility of rural Black women to be 6.6. For urban Black women it was 2.8 and falling.
mrscracker, Louis T. March likes setting up straw men. Serious demographers have long understood the relationship between urbanisation, women’s education and fertility. I think the speed of both has proceeded faster than most expected but, given that it happened, the fall in fertility was expected.
Even before the end of Apartheid I was surprised at the speed with which Black women were taking up office jobs. Some South African immigrants to Australia experience “witskok” (Afrikaans for white shock). We’re just not used to seeing so many pale faces in offices. Louis is both right and wrong about tribalism. He’s right in the sense that tribal wars could destroy Africa and, in some countries, it probably will happen that way. He’s wrong in the sense that in urban settings it often boils down to residential segregation along lines not much different to what we see in the US and Australia.
Corruption is probably a bigger problem and Africans are as susceptible to Trump-style demagoguery as Americans.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-09-20 00:33:59 +1000Perhaps some demographers are surprised but not the one I’m related to. This has been common knowledge- except amongst population control interests who still advance their agendas of an African population explosion.
Fertility rates across the globe are falling.
-