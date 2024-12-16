Will Trump really close the bureaucracies?

One of the ongoing conversations about Trump’s new transition is whether or not he is going to make serious changes to the bureaucratic establishment. While Trump has indicated some anti-establishment tendencies with a few of his picks (such as RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard), he’s also made more conventional selections (such as Marco Rubio). This is reminiscent of his first term where his advisors ranged from Reince Priebus to Steve Bannon.

From the standpoint of making cuts, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) looks promising. However, the question on everybody’s mind is: Will he get into the Javier Milei territory of actually cutting government agencies in a more permanent sense?

Trump’s plan currently has dozens of government departments and agencies on the chopping block, but will he go through with it? In order to find out, we need to look at Trump’s biggest potential cut, and compare it to how he dealt with the Bureau of Land Management in 2016.

Remove or renew?

Advocates of small government have been rejoicing over a recent video by Donald Trump where he says he intends to end the Department of Education (ED), but it isn’t clear to me that Trump really wants to end the ED at all. To see why, let’s look at his statement in the video:

Something I’ll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington, DC, and sending all education and all education work and needs back to the states. We want them to run the education of our children because they’ll do a much better job of it. You can’t do worse… We’re going to end education coming out of Washington, DC. We’re gonna close it up — all those buildings all over the place.

This leaves Trump’s position on the matter ambiguous. A simple read-through makes it seem as though Trump’s plan is to get the federal government out of schools completely, but I’m not so sure that’s what he’s saying.

Note that Trump never says here that he is removing the department without qualification. Instead, he says that his administration will be focused on closing up the ED “in Washington, DC”. Along this same theme, Trump talks about closing up “those buildings”. Thinking of the ED as a group of buildings is a bit strange. When I think of the ED, I don’t think of buildings; I think of bureaucrats.

This is where the ambiguity in Trump’s statement lies. I can read him as saying two alternative things:

We are going to disband the federal Department of Education completely and give all relevant education resources to the states to do with as they will. We are going to relocate the Department of Education across the 50 states, and somehow give localities more of a say in the decisions of the department.

Statement 1 is what I think is traditionally meant by people who claim to want to end the ED.

Statement 2 is much more moderate and, interestingly, seems to fit with the clues a little better.

If you think I’m overanalysing the language here, I don’t blame you. If that were the only clue, I’d agree it seems like a stretch. However, this interpretation of Trump’s language fits better with the overall philosophy Trump has had toward bureaucracy for years now. Trump and his picks are really interested in buildings and physical locations, which may indicate his cuts will be less real than they seem.

The BLM, FBI, and fifty Washington DCs

In Trump’s first term, he relocated the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from Washington to Grand Junction, Colorado. (Biden quickly moved it back to DC during his term.)

In reporting for ProPublica on Trump’s BLM relocation, Mark Olalde quotes Trump in 2023 as saying: “[A]s many as 100,000 government positions can be moved out, and I mean immediately, of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America, and they really do love America.”

This same point is repeated in Trump’s “Agenda 47”.

So fans of the idea of shuttering government departments and agencies should hold their applause for a moment. Trump has consistently said that part of his plan to dismantle the deep state is relocating agencies, and in his video he’s very clear that he wants to end the ED in Washington, DC, and send it to the states.

In reality, rather than ending bureaucracies, Trump may be planning to make 50 little Washington DCs across the United States.

Trump’s recent pick to lead up the FBI, Kash Patel, has made a similar statement about the FBI. Patel says he wants to shut down the FBI’s current building and turn it into a “deep state museum”. Rhetorically, you have to hand it to him. It’s a pretty funny idea. But, again, there is a focus on closing physical locations rather than actual bureaucracies.