The 'Debate' and what is really important

Such dramatic demographic change is cause for alarm. So-called “entitlement” programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are running in the red. As noted in these pages several months ago:

Look no further than the latest US Census: “The U.S. population in 2020 was older and had fewer children under age 5 than in 2010 or 2000…”

America’s total fertility rate is 1.6, the lowest ever recorded (since 1800)

We hit peak life expectancy of 78.9 years back in 2014… There has been a five-fold increase in drug overdose deaths in the last decade. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that for Americans born in 2021, the average life expectancy will be 76.4 years, the lowest since 1996.

The CDC also reported that US infant mortality increased by three percent from 2021 to 2022, the highest year-on-year increase in decades.

From 2010 to 2020, America’s working population grew by 3.1 percent (6.4 million). The nonworking population swelled by 12.9 percent: that’s 13.1 million more non-workers. Per the Los Angeles Times: “The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of people 75 and older who are still working is expected to grow 96.5% over the next decade.”

Get the picture? Any of that mentioned in the “debate”? The matter of who occupies the White House next year pales in comparison to America’s demographic crisis. Public discussion of our twin crises, family disintegration and depopulation, could inadvertently shine the light on pro-natalism. That’s not happening – yet. Are such concerns merely the fixations of zealots like Pope Francis, Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk? Hardly. But they were essentially ignored in the sensationalised circus that was last week’s sorry spectacle.

Rural America is dying

From 2019 to 2023, over 80 percent of America’s rural counties registered more deaths than births. From The Washington Post’s “‘Too many old people’: A rural Pa. town reckons with population loss”:

State lawmakers and other leaders now consider the population loss a crisis and are drawing up plans to try to reverse the trend. They say neither Pennsylvania nor the nation can afford to lose small towns and the institutions that power them. Not only are they a touchstone of American life, but they are also key to driving certain sectors of the economy, like agriculture.

Let’s hope that lawmakers are thinking about this. We’re in the early stages of a full-blown demographic collapse. This issue should be front and centre.

There is a deepening sense of fear as population loss accelerates in rural America. The decline of small-town life is expected to be a looming topic in the presidential election.

“Looming topic in the presidential election?” We’re still waiting. Between the “get Trump” mania and the “get Biden out” crusade, America’s demographic collapse is largely ignored.

Don’t be distracted by that debacle of a “debate”. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if politicians would discuss helping American families with the same fervour that they go after each other? Maybe next time.

