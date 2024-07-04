The 'Debate' and what is really important

Last week’s over-hyped hoopla, aka the Biden-Trump “debate”, was emblematic of an America growing old. It should have set off alarm bells about the looming spectre of an ageing society fuelled by falling fertility and family disintegration. Sadly, it did not. That aspect was entirely overlooked by an agenda-driven media focused on shaking up the presidential race.

Set-up

When I first heard of this exceptionally early presidential debate – even before the party conventions – my antennae went up. Why so early in the game? Unprecedented. As a former denizen of the DC swamp, I was suspicious.

Why? Agendas.

The powers-that-be will do virtually anything to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House. Whatever your opinion of him, there is no denying that the US establishment is waging an anti-Trump jihad. This is acknowledged – privately – by mandarins of both the GOP and Democratic establishments. If President Biden, world peace and our standard of living are collateral damage in this quest, so be it. Trump is a disrupter. Some believe that is just what we need; status quo beneficiaries do not. It has long been known that President Biden, 81, is not up to par. There have been numerous private entreaties for him to bow out of the race, per Lyndon Johnson. No dice. Failing that, let him take himself out. Get him before the multitude, sans teleprompter, face-to-face with the brash bare-knuckles Bronx brawler. It worked. President Biden’s subpar performance gave regime media what they wanted: cover to push him out of the presidential race. CNN, arguably the most partisan Democratic-leaning network, made sure that footage of a frail Biden being helped off the stage went viral.

President Biden was set up. On cue, the narrative flipped. Legacy media is going after him hammer and tong. The New York Times Editorial Board: "[T]he greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection." Time Magazine: “It’s Time for Biden to Step Aside and Give Democrats Their Independence This July 4.” Trump was just along for the ride. His debate performance received scant mention amidst the tsunami of pseudo-pity for Biden.

Geriatric Jubilee

Former President Trump, at 78, is chronologically three years younger than President Biden, but light years ahead in the blood sport of hurling off-the-cuff soundbites in his crowd-pleasing outer-borough braggadocio. While many question his fitness for office, he is definitely compos mentis.

The youngest of the three major candidates this time around, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, 70, was unfairly though not surprisingly excluded from the event. Gerontocracy or not, the partisan duopoly is not about to provide an opening to upset that applecart. Two long-shot “progressive” perennials are the 74-year-old Green Party’s Dr Jill Stein and the Justice for All Party’s Dr Cornell West, 71.

What’s wrong with this picture?

America’s average retirement age is 61. Since 2000 the median age rose over 11 percent, from 35 to 39.

In the same period, the under-18 percentage fell from 26 percent to 21.7. The retirement age cohort surged from 12 to 17.3 percent. There are now as many Americans above 60 as there are below 20.