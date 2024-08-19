Viva Italia: how Italy recovered post-World War II

Worse was to follow. When the visionary Sicilian priest Don Luigi Sturzo created the Popular Party after World War One, he gained large-scale public support for a moderate programme informed by Church teaching. However, he and his young follower Alcide De Gasperi were abandoned by a Church leadership which focused almost solely on the threat of Marxism while overlooking the grave flaws in Mussolini’s ideology.

The Popular Party was outlawed by the state, and Don Sturzo was ordered by the Pope to desist from political activity. Thus, Italian Christian Democracy was smothered in its own crib.

To its credit, the Vatican often presented challenges to the Mussolini regime, and the Church was the only independent space within Italian society in that era.

Resisting the Reds

As Gilbert notes, after Italy switched sides in 1943, many practising Catholics, and even many priests, fought as partisans to rid their country of fascism.

When it became possible for democratic activists on the right and left to build a new future, Alcide De Gasperi was looked to by many to lead, but it appeared that the momentum was with the Communist Party of Italy (PCI).

Alcide De Gasperi

The Red Army’s triumph over the Nazis had raised the USSR’s prestige immensely, and Communist governments were being installed throughout eastern and central Europe. In Italy, it looked like the people could well vote for one democratically.

A stark income divide between the rich and poor — particularly the poor of Italy’s South, the Mezzogiorno — ensured there was an appetite for radical change.

Almost eight million Italians were subsistence farmers who owned less than two hectares. Communes were being forcibly formed in areas where red flags were being raised over town halls as crucifixes were taken down.

The post-war PCI was well-funded by the Soviets, well-martialled by its dynamic leader Palmiro Togliatti and well-armed, too. Its membership more than quadrupled in short order, and political violence became commonplace as Communist gunmen targeted their opponents, including some in the clergy.

Not only did the PCI slavishly take orders from Moscow — to the point where Stalin’s suggestion that Togliatti step down was initially backed by the party’s top brass — there was also little clear water between them and Italy’s socialist party, the PSI, which also did Stalin’s bidding on the international stage.

In this environment, with little tradition of real democracy and with authoritarian rule so recent a memory, many thought democracy could not survive.

It did, and De Gasperi’s ability to work in coalition with both the Communists and the Socialists was aided by his natural civility and his ability to identify opportunities to pursue long-term objectives — in this case, a reformed and revitalised Italy which would be dominated by his Democrazia Cristiana (Christian Democracy, or DC) party for the next half-century.

For many DC politicians who followed in De Gasperi’s footsteps, religious faith was a political label which was worn where convenient.

Not so for De Gasperi.

He believed that Christianity was Europe’s guiding light, without which people would become “wolves among wolves”.

Like Adenauer, he had been persecuted and jailed by the fascist regime he opposed.

Like Adenauer, he had been physically sheltered by the Church in those years; De Gasperi was provided with a job in the Vatican Library.

Like Adenauer, De Gasperi used these wilderness years to examine how such an evil regime could have been established and spent time studying Catholic social teaching.

As Gilbert writes, a policy manifesto that he helped to draft in 1943 drew upon Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum encyclical and emphasised the need to create a society where class divisions were less glaring.

De Gasperi’s centrist and socially reforming agenda proved to be a winning formula, not least in the dramatic 1948 general election where the DC prevailed over a Communist-Socialist alliance.

Had this "Popular Democratic Front" prevailed, Italy would likely have been dragged into the Soviet orbit.

In the run-up to this election, Pope Pius XII had described Italian politics as being divided between those who were “for Christ or against Christ, for His Church or against it.”

The combined strength of the Church was crucial in securing this electoral victory, but it was De Gasperi’s political genius which made possible this and other victories, such as the safeguarding of the Church’s position in Italy’s educational sector.

Not only has he been overlooked by historians, he was not even well-treated by some in the hierarchy at the time, as demonstrated when Pius XII shunned De Gasperi due to how he had refused to support a plan that would have seen the neo-fascist MSI party become part of a unified anti-Communist bloc along with the DC.

Shrewd as he was, De Gasperi saw where this could lead in future, as he remembered where it had led in the past. Like the wisest of Catholic politicians, De Gasperi knew when to listen to the hierarchy and respectfully answer no.

Today’s Italy, whatever its challenges, is the legacy of a politician whose last word in this life was "Jesus", and who was fittingly buried in a Roman basilica which had been restored after being damaged in the war.

All through this brilliant book, Mark Gilbert demonstrates his skills as a balanced and perceptive historian.

He succeeds in detailing an extraordinarily important chapter in Italy’s history for an English-speaking audience (a very useful guide for further suggested reading is provided) while highlighting De Gasperi’s crucial role.

If anything, De Gasperi’s accomplishments are actually more impressive than Gilbert believes.

One of the sources Gilbert cites is Carlo Levi’s stunningly vivid portrayal of Southern Italian poverty, Christ Stopped at Eboli, which was published in 1945.

This work made clear the extent to which the South had been left behind. He could also have noted the deep-rooted lack of social capital in the Mezzogiorno, as described in Edward Banfield’s The Moral Basis of a Backward Society or in Robert Putnam’s more recent Making Democracy Work.

Across much of Italy in De Gasperi’s day, people were often incapable of working together, and a pervasive culture of what Banfield called "amoral familialism" made strongman rule attractive to many people who did not trust anyone around them.

It was in this environment that De Gasperi created a truly national and well-organised party. It was in this divided society that he successfully brought people together and made authoritarianism unthinkable.

Just years after the worst violence in Europe’s history, Alcide De Gasperi was part of that special group of Catholic politicians who repaired their broken societies and rebuilt them on a solid moral foundation.

