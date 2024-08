Viva Italia: how Italy recovered post-World War II

Italy Reborn: From Fascism to Democracy

by Mark Gilbert | W. W. Norton & Co., 2024, 544 pages

When considering the post-World War Two era, much attention tends to be devoted to the economic and political revivals of Germany and Japan.

This is understandable given the remarkable progress which both countries quickly recorded after their armies were crushed and their cities flattened.

But there was another stunning national recovery in Italy, which Professor Mark Gilbert describes in his outstanding new book, Italy Reborn: From Fascism to Democracy.

Gilbert is Professor of History and International Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna, and his previous works have focused on topics such as European integration.

Here, he provides an insightful account of how Italy rebounded, while devoting particular attention to the role played by the man who led Italy’s government from 1945-1953, Alcide De Gasperi.

“Italy’s post-war leaders,” Gilbert asserts, “faced the task of rebuilding a war-torn nation that was as divided, geographically, politically, and ideologically, as any nation of its size could be.”

In spite of this, within a decade of the war’s conclusion, Italy had successfully held three democratic elections in a tense atmosphere. Living standards had risen, thanks in part to the economic and social reforms designed to close the massive gap between Italy’s rich and poor.

The country had joined its wartime foes to become a founding member of NATO and it had played a major role in laying the groundwork for the European project.

Of course, problems remained, and political instability would become a key feature of post-war Italian life, along with corruption, political extremism and the toxic role played by the Mafia.

It is Gilbert’s core thesis that Italy’s subsequent difficulties attest to the scale of the accomplishment in building a constitutional republic.

“The house of Italy’s democracy must and would have crumbled during the upheaval of the past three decades, had it not been built on solid foundations,” he writes.

For this reason, he chooses to focus extensively on the most consequential political figure of this era, and he makes a persuasive case that De Gasperi deserves an equal standing to that enjoyed by Germany’s post-war Chancellor, Konrad Adenauer.

Spiral into fascism

Before explaining how Italy rose phoenix-like from the ashes, the author provides an overview of Italian history from unification onwards.

The Risorgimento leaders brought the Italian peninsula together, but were unable to create a clear national consciousness in a land where people prioritised their communal and regional identities.

The new country’s citizens were united by the near-universal adherence to the Catholic religion, but Church-State relations were ice-cold.

In 1915, Italy entered World War One hungry for territorial gains. For the most part, these did not come about. Instead, 650,000 Italian troops were killed in battle, a near equal number of civilians died, and the country’s economy was wrecked.

Following this, the allure of fascism combined with the threat of Communism helped enable the rise of the imperialist despot, Benito Mussolini.

Another disastrous entry into another disastrous world war followed, this time on the side of Hitler. Italy’s military was humiliated on the field, its territory was invaded, and the subsequent changing of sides resulted in full-scale German occupation and the commencement of a brutal series of overlapping and sometimes fratricidal wars.

By 1945, Italy had been militarily defeated, morally disgraced and, in many areas, materially destroyed.

Much can be said about this nadir of the unified Italian nation. It is also worth considering the causes of the descent into totalitarianism. Why did an extraordinarily cultured and staunchly Catholic nation succumb to an opportunistic villain like Mussolini?

A good portion of the blame rests with the Church hierarchy of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

After the Papal States were seized by the Italian nationalists, Pope Pius XI (1846-1878) and his successors were faced with the opportunity to recognise the new reality of Italian unity and to try to shape this society with a view to promoting the common good.

Instead of dealing intelligently with Caesar, God’s representatives chose a policy of prolonged sulking.

Catholics were actually banned by papal decree from engaging in Italy’s political life until 1919, thereby retarding the development of a Christian Democratic political option and Catholic social thought.

In the immediate aftermath of the theft of the Papal States, this attitude was understandable. Persisting in this manner for a half-century was inexcusable.