We are not all going to drown in a second Great Flood
Will United Nations headquarters in Manhattan be flooded anytime soon? We can predict which American streets will be flooded by using this tool developed by US Office for Coastal Management. Even with a 3 metre rise, the UN building is safe, but not all parts of New York City would remain dry. How likely, though, is a 3 metre rise in the sea level? Are we on track for this or worse?
In his recent visit to Samoa enroute to Tonga for the Pacific Islands Forum, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed apocalyptic views of climate change – as he usually does. “Today's rate of increase [sea level] is unprecedented in at least 3,000 years and likely, since the dawn of civilization, 12,000 years ago.” “The climate crisis is the gravest threat facing this country and this region – and, quite possibly, the world”. “People are suffering”. ”Economies are being battered”. “And entire territories face annihilation”. “The injustice is appalling.” “A crisis entirely of humanity’s making.”
You get the idea.
The world is treating oceans “like a sewer”, Mr Guterres said just a few days later when addressing the August 25 opening of the Pacific Islands Forum. He added, “Plastic pollution is choking sea life. Greenhouse gases are causing ocean heating, acidification and rising seas.” While I agree with his sewer comment, CO2 isn’t pollution. Without CO2, life of any kind couldn’t exist on Earth.
One month later at a UN high level meeting on sea level rise in New York, representatives of islands and low-lying nations “urged immediate international action to combat sea-level rise — a global crisis threatening the lives and livelihoods of 1 billion people worldwide.”
In Tonga, Mr. Guterres urged people to “listen to the science.”
That’s a great idea, so let’s do that and try to figure out how much the sea will rise based on the latest science. Let’s look at the Pacific islands which are so often referred to by the media when discussing sea level.
Pacific Islands
There are about 10,000 islands in Oceania with about 46 million people. Oceanic islands are differentiated as high volcanic-based islands, such as Hawaii, or low coral islands and atolls, such as the Marshalls. Coral reef islands are typically less than 1 km2, ; elevations rarely exceed 3m; and the mean elevation is 1-2m above sea level. An estimated 90 percent of Pacific Islanders live within 5km of the coastlines and over 50 percent of their infrastructure is within 500m of the coast. Even small increases in sea level are expected to significantly increase flood events.
The map below illustrates the location of major Pacific islands.
There’s no question that some Pacific coastal communities have been impacted by rising sea level, changing currents, human-driven and natural mangrove tree loss, etc. However, a scientific study of 104 Pacific coral reef islands gives a fuller picture. Based on aerial photographs from the 1940s and 1970s and recent satellite images, “Results revealed accretion [deposits of sediment] has been the predominant mode of shoreline change, with 46 percent of the studied shorelines showing statistically significant accretion...” While three islands with a combined area of 3.2 hectares had disappeared, three new ones had emerged. One of the islands that disappeared, Sorol, had twelve residents in 1946.
Another study published in 2023 indirectly admonished public figures who make sweeping claims about island erosion based on a limited understanding: “The lack of association between sea-level rise and shoreline change on this large sample of islands addresses the common notion of a linear relationship between rising sea levels and magnitude of erosion in reef island systems. We emphasize the critical need to move from simplistic assessments of island change...”
Somebody should give Mr Guterres a copy of this report.
Some geological history
The last glacial maximum took place about 26,000 to 20,000 years ago during the Pleistocene epoch, which ended 11,700 years ago. Earth then entered the current Holocene epoch of warming and melting. Sea levels at the last glacial maximum were between 125 and 134 meters below present. As you can imagine, such a large increase in sea level brought about dramatic changes in the landscape. For example, given that the English Channel is less than 40 metres deep in many places, there was no sea there at that time. You could have walked from Amsterdam to London.
From 11,400 to 8,200 years ago, the global mean sea level (GMSL) rose at a rate of 15 mm per year. If we go back a little further to around 14,000 years ago to the Meltwater pulse 1A event, the sea was rising at 24-44 mm/year. All of this information comes from the IPCC AR6 report . The current and geologically recent GMSL rise rates have not exceeded these rates – not even close . The UN’s latest publication on sea level rise Surging Seas claims that current sea level rise rates are unprecedented in the past 3,000 years, but not since 12,000 years ago.
Why then did Mr Guterres say that the rise in sea levels was “unprecedented” and not likely in 12,000 years? That’s simply not true, and he should explain himself.
Sea level rise today
The World Meteorological Organization is reporting—based on satellite measurements--a GMSL rise of 3.4 mm/year over the January 1993 to May 2023 period. The range of local trends, however, is large, from – 8.87mm/year at Churchill, Manitoba, a port on Hudson’s Bay, to +16.87 mm/year for Fort Phrachula Chomklao, Thailand. (Hudson’s Bay, Canada was compressed by enormous sheets of ice during the last ice age and is still decompressing today like a sponge after it has been squeezed.) Fiji, which is near Tonga, has a sea level rise of 7.95 mm/year. The diagram below by NOAA shows relative sea level rise trends based on tide gauges for some locations.
Tide gauges and satellites provide us with data on sea levels. As with all measuring instruments, neither is perfect.
Factors affecting sea level
Copernicus (EU) attributes 30 percent of sea level rise to thermal expansion, 60 percent to melting glaciers and 10 percent to changes in land water storage, such as soil moisture and groundwater. Satellite data indicates that the rate of increase of the GMSL has increased by 105 percent, from a trend of 2.1 mm/year over 1993–2003 to a trend of 4.3 mm/year over 2013–2023. That means that sea level rise is accelerating. NOAA, NASA and the WMO are also claiming that sea level rise is accelerating (see here, here , and here). Obviously, these agencies represent a lot of expertise and clout, which should not be dismissed.
Nevertheless, not everyone agrees with that assessment.
A May 2019 Policy Brief by The Heartland Institute titled Global Sea-level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data states, “Contrary to the IPCC’s statement that it is “very likely” sea-level rise is accelerating, the highest quality coastal tide gauges from around the world show no evidence of acceleration since the 1920s.”
For example, here is tide gauge data for Harlingen, Netherlands. Notice the overall linear increase in sea level since 1865 despite an acceleration of the CO2 concentration rate of increase starting around 1850 (for details see hereand here). A linear increase in time means that acceleration is zero.
I encourage you to review the Heartland report to make up your own mind.
Future sea level rise
Interestingly, sea level rise predictions are linked to global mean air temperature (GMAT) increase via global climate models. We already know that these models tend to predict temperatures higher than actual temperatures by a significant margin, but that doesn’t mean their sea level predictions are inaccurate. Let’s assume that their sea level rise predictions are accurate.
IPCC uses various greenhouse gas scenarios called Shared Socio-economic Pathways (SSPs) to make their detailed predictions about air temperature, weather events, and sea level increase. The predicted air temperature increase in each SSP is relative to the years 1850-1900. Therefore, GMAT and GMSL can be correlated, and that information has been published. Fortunately, we can predict the temperature increase due to CO2 as described here and repeated below.
Copernicus (EU) is reporting that the GMAT has increased 1.48℃ since 1850-1900, the highest value reported by any agency tracking this measure. Net Zero Temperature Averted was published in June 2024. It states that net zero would avert 0.070℃ of warming by 2050. The authors of this report are so certain of their calculations that they published for the world to see their prediction to two significant digits. It’s not about or approximately 0.07℃ (one significant digit), no it’s exactly 0.070℃. Considering how nasty climate politics can get, that took courage and confidence, and nobody has challenged this as far as I know. So, assuming these numbers to be correct, overall warming in 2050 will be 1.55℃ (1.48 + 0.070 = 1.55) in the worst-case scenario. That implies a GMSL rise of 0.18 metres and 0.38 metres in 2050 and 2100 respectively, according to the IPCC. These are not insignificant increases in sea level, but most coasts will be spared the worst.
What to do about the Pacific Islands?
Given all of the facts, it’s obvious that Oceania is facing a huge problem, and on that point I agree with Mr Guterres. His solution? Net Zero. But that would be futile since the underlying assumptions of Net Zero do not stand up to scrutiny (see here).
The first thing we should do is stop wasteful spending on Net Zero. This will free up much needed capital to begin or speed up the process of planning and adaptation, the key to human survival and flourishing.
Each Pacific island will have to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Most hopefully can be saved. In some cases in light of all the facts, it may be difficult to justify the expense of a solution that would allow people to continue living there or perhaps it may simply be impossible. Pragmatic and creative solutions will be required.
The Dutch have clearly demonstrated this. They have been reclaiming land from the sea since the 14th century.Today, 17 percent of their total land mass is land reclaimed from the sea, and their lowest point is an astounding 7 metres below sea level. Another example is Venice, also threatened today by rising sea levels. It was built upon wooden stakes or logs driven into the mud until they reached the clay bottom of the lagoon floor – and that was done centuries ago using tools and technology that are not nearly as advanced as today’s (see video here). Whether these approaches or some variation of them make sense in Oceania is for the people and governments of Oceania to decide.
Fortunately, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published in 2022 a high-quality guide for assessing and responding to sea level risks (see here.) Its forward states:
“Sooner or later, those working on coastal resilience issues come to understand an important tenet of our shared efforts: resilience is not a product which can be created—and then delivered—by the federal government. It is a condition that individuals and organizations must advance locally and on their own terms.”
Applying this guide and other sound recommendations is the second thing to do.
Earth has always been changing, and it will always change. Adaptation is the key to human survival and that applies to sea level rise. This is the message that Mr Guterres should be spreading on his travels.
Fabiano Micoli has a B.Eng. (mechanical), MBA, and BEd (math and physics). He writes from Toronto.
Image credit: Saikiran Kesari on Unsplash
