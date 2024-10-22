- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Is there room for Christians in a Harris presidency?
During an event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris was heckled by a couple of students shouting “Jesus is Lord!” as she began stumping for abortion.
“You guys are at the wrong rally,” the Vice President shouted disapprovingly at the lads, who have since relayed their story to several news outlets.
“I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” she added, to the delight of jeering crowds.
Unbelievable!!— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024
As Kamala is on stage fear mongering about abortion, someone shouts “Jesus is Lord!” To which she replies:
“Oh, I think you guys are at the wrong rally.”
Christians are not welcome in Kamala’s Democrat Party. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aoJiRqnERK
Harris’ remarks have been interpreted by her critics as a repudiation of Christians and even of Christian belief.
To be fair, it is equally possible that Harris only meant there is no room for pro-lifeChristians at her rallies — though I’m not sure this is a winning message either.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Certainly, Harris’ on-the-spot reaction stands in contrast to that of JD Vance, who has since responded to an almost identical shout of “Jesus is King!” at one of his events with a warm affirmation of the same.
WOW.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2024
Someone just yelled “JESUS IS KING!” at a JD Vance rally
His response?
“That’s right. Jesus is King.” ✝️
48 hours ago, Kamala had a young boy dragged out of her rally for yelling the same thing, telling him he was “at the wrong rally”
pic.twitter.com/LJ1GgXCs00
Both Kamala Harris and JD Vance are professing Christians — the former with nostalgic ties to the Black Baptist tradition and the latter being an adult convert to Catholicism.
The parties they represent, however, are much further apart on the religious spectrum. While the GOP has long enjoyed strong support from evangelicals and tends to wear its (largely Christian) faith on its sleeve, the Democrats have in recent decades embraced a stridently secular outlook.
As Mercator editor Michael Cook remarked to me this week, “Kamala, Biden, and Walz are all post-Christian politicians appealing to post-Christians.” It’s hard to argue with this assessment.
The dismay Christians may feel at Kamala’s comments in Wisconsin, in other words, says less about Kamala’s Christianity or otherwise — and more about the fading importance of Christianity in the American body politic.
“I bet if she thought that votes were in the Christian camp, she would be singing ‘Hallelujah’ at every rally,” Michael further remarked to me.
In fact, as though to prove Michael right, that’s essentially what Harris did on Sunday, when she attended New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia as part of her “Souls to the Polls” campaign aimed at reaching out to black churches. She even spoke at the church service and gave a short reflection from the gospel of Luke about the Good Samaritan.
.@VP Harris has arrived at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA.— best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) October 20, 2024
She is accompanied by her best friend Chrisette Hudlin. pic.twitter.com/UTpv4rKJQj
Call me a cynic, but I have questions.
Whatever happened to the separation of church and state? I could have sworn we’re supposed to keep religion out of politics. In fact, I’ve been sternly warned that when politicians promote Christian beliefs and values, they are committing Christian Nationalism.
So, just to get this straight, Christian Nationalism is okay when it’s done in furtherance of progressive causes? Politicians are allowed to quote the Bible in support of open borders, abortion and economic redistribution — but not to promote national sovereignty, individual liberties or family values?
That does seem to be the rather tortured message emanating from Kamala’s campaign. Jesus is Lord when it comes to Democratic-voting black churches, it seems, but not when Christian college students care to speak up for the rights of the unborn.
It’s a universal truth that politicians pander. As such, my deeper questions are directed not at the Kamala Harris campaign, but her fanboys over at Evangelicals for Harris (which includes none other than the board chair of Christianity Today, the magazine founded by evangelist Billy Graham) and the assortment of other Christian leaders singing her praise like popular pastor Ray Ortlund and New York Times “evangelical, pro-life conservative” columnist David French.
Granted, Donald Trump has given Christians enough reasons to doubt his profession of faith and fidelity to Christian values. By these parameters, it is understandable that some evangelicals cannot in good conscience vote for him.
But openly supporting Kamala Harris and encouraging Christians to vote for her?
It’s not just a pair of pro-life teenage trolls in Wisconsin to have felt her wrath.
While Attorney General of California, Harris famously persecuted pro-life, Christian journalist David Deleiden for exposing the trafficking of aborted baby body parts. She has called for Roe v Wade to be codified federally, and is the only sitting vice president to have toured an abortion mill. Indeed, the Biden-Harris administration has weaponised the Department of Justice to put pro-life protesters and other political opponents behind bars.
Meanwhile, her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has presided over the most radical abortion laws in the United States, having made foeticide legal at all stages of pregnancy in his state.
Whether the “evangelicals for Harris” crowd has turned out at her events or are mostly making their case from the safety of a keyboard, her message couldn’t be clearer.
You guys are at the wrong rally.
Is Kurt being too harsh on Kamala Harris and her evangelical supporters?
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Image credit: Kamala Harris at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-10-22 23:23:49 +1100 FlagMeanwhile, let’s see how Trump handled hecklers at his rallies:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/10/12/trump-heckler-violence/
Now, Kurt – that doesn’t seem very Christian to me. Does it seem very Christian to you? But do go on with your breathless pearl clutching and false hoods. It’s quite obvious where your biases lie.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-10-22 21:05:08 +1100Between Kamala and Trump, who attended church most recently?
-
Peter commented 2024-10-22 20:40:32 +1100Same old Kurt!
Give me Harris over Trump any day.
There is more to being a Christian than being anti-abortion!
Enough said!
-
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-10-22 17:34:32 +1100Rarely does anything that Mahlburg writes stand up to even the slightest scrutiny.
At a political rally, Harris tells some pro-forced birth Christians they are at the wrong meeting. This is a political rally. They WERE at the wrong meeting and she was well within her right to say this.
Then, she attended a church service and reflected on a story from the bible. Sounds like something a person of faith would do. Then, Mahlburg starts complaining about separation of church and state!
“In fact, I’ve been sternly warned that when politicians promote Christian beliefs and values, they are committing Christian Nationalism.” And here we have Mahlburg playing his role as professional victim.
Let’s be clear here, those accused of committing Christian Nationalism are never advocating Christian positions. In fact, rarely do we hear of “Christians” advocating Christian positions. I always laugh when I hear stories now of pastors telling the story of Jesus (looking after the poor, the sick, the vulnerable) to their congregation then having people come up afterwards and ask what’s with all the woke, communist crap?
Mahlburg’s understanding of Christianity is mostly performative. People like him use the bible as a cover for their bigoted and fearful worldview.
He then ends his piece by talking about David Deleiden, who famously released videos that were aggressively and misleadingly edited to suggest that Planned Parenthood was selling body parts. Is that the best you can come up with? How dumb do you think the reader’s at this site are? It’s kind of insulting.
-