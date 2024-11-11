It’s about time – a pro-natalist NGO

Pro-natalist NGO

As former President, Ms Novák could have left public life, traded on government contacts and scored a cozy corporate sinecure. Instead, she is CEO and co-founder, with British pro-natalist Stephen J. Shaw, of an NGO called X·Y Worldwide.

Mr. Shaw is an ‘energizer bunny’ in pro-natalist circles. His most compelling documentary Birthgap – Childless World is having a global impact. If you have not seen it, I highly recommend it.

X·Y Worldwide is an NGO “dedicated to solving the world's collapsing Birth rates – the biggest threat to humanity of our time.” Ms Novák understands that starting a family is not all about money:

Financial incentives are necessary but insufficient. It’s important to eliminate the financial disadvantage for those raising children, but starting a family is at least as much an emotional decision as a rational one.

Culture is a key element. If a childless life is portrayed as a childfree status with more possibilities, freedom, money and potential, and family life as something problematic, full of resignation, compromise, sorrow, pain and worry, then why would young people find it attractive?

Culture means values, and manifests as ethos, zeitgeist, priorities and popular consensus. Multitudes duteously hew to tried-and-true family mores melded through millennia and the faith that forges them. But the age of globalism suppresses healthy instincts, relegating family to a commodity on the produce-and-consume treadmill, aka mammon worship.

People wonder why families are not affordable. Mightn’t folks also wonder why, that contemporaneously, wealth is increasingly concentrated in the pockets of globalist elites? This is the inevitable, glaringly obvious consequence of cut-throat crony capitalism, aka globalist economics. A far cry from free enterprise capitalism, it is a teetering top-heavy status quo riding for a fall. Discontent abounds. Little wonder that rumblings of counterrevolution reverberate throughout the West. Rather than seek understanding or accommodation, elites vilify the restless rabble as “racist,” “deplorables” and “garbage.”

Ever wonder why people are turning away from the mob of milquetoast mediocrities that are today’s political class? There are auspicious indications, including election results, that family-friendly folks are catching on about these things. Let’s hope that X·Y Worldwide is part of that.

Going global

X·Y Worldwide launched with a fact-finding mission to the Far East, visiting South Korea, the poster child for falling fertility, with a total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.72. Mr. Shaw:

In places like South Korea births are now on track to halve every 20 years. Imagine 100 South Koreans today: they would have just four great-grandchildren. That’s a 96 per cent reduction in three generations. South Korea’s experience might serve as a warning to the world that the future we think we can maintain is simply unsustainable in times of falling birthrates.

They also visited Japan, with a TFR just under 1.3. Japan’s population peaked in 2009 at 128,117,00 and has since declined 4.3 percent.

Whenever the average Joe finally realizes that population collapse is problematic, no one can say that we weren’t warned. X·Y Worldwide:

What is remarkable is that mothers are having the same family sizes as mothers did decades ago. In 1970, mothers in Japan were having 2.2 children—the same as today. In the UK, mothers in 1970 were having 2.4 children—again, the same as today. And in the US, mothers are now having slightly more children; it was 2.4 in the 1980s, and that has risen to 2.6. The idea that people are having smaller families in recent times is a myth.

The common factor across all these nations is an explosion in childlessness.

The rise in Unplanned Childlessness across the industrialized world and beyond is closely linked to delayed parenthood. As the societal norm shifts toward having children later and later, fewer women find themselves able to have the families they hope for.

Again: Mothers have as many, or slightly more children than they did 20 years ago. It is just that fewer women are becoming mothers.

While we often hear about unplanned pregnancy, there is the much more profound social pandemic of unplanned childlessness. We see it all around us. People are hesitant to discuss, as it doesn’t jive with narratives about career, bodily autonomy and such. However, that is changing. Our world is in upheaval on many fronts. Out of this turmoil, could pro-natalism become a driving force in tomorrow’s popular culture?

One final note: reports are that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Ms Novák and Elon Musk have discussed Mr. Musk becoming a financial supporter of X·Y Worldwide. Let’s hope that happens. It would be wonderful to welcome a billionaire aboard.

Is the increasing concern about decreasing fertility just fake news?

Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Image credit: Katalin Novák / flickr