Nashville shooter journal released. No thanks to Federal Bureau of Interference

Increasingly it seems that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is where investigations go to die.

Whether on Jeffrey Epstein, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the J6 pipe bombs, or the assassination attempt on presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, the FBI has a pattern of putting its findings under lock and key and releasing precious little information to the public.

Thanks to an incurious corporate media, it has been left to the indepenent press to ask questions, blow whistles and connect dots that others refuse to, on what should be some of the biggest news stories in 21st-century America.

The 2023 Nashville school shooting is a case that readily springs to mind. This week, the story was blown wide open, no thanks to the Federal Bureau of Interference, which has colluded with local law enforcement to keep the American public in the dark on this tragic event.

On Tuesday, independent online news site The Tennessee Star published 90 more leaked pages of the Nashville shooter’s “manifesto”, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the ideology that inspired her crazed murder spree.

Twenty-eight-year-old woman Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who infamously identified as a transgender man named Aidan, was hopped up on a toxic brew of radical gender ideology, critical race theory and Christophobia in the days and years before she killed three nine-year-old students and three staff members at Covenant School. It was Tennessee’s deadliest mass shooting.

As previously reported at Mercator, officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department risked their careers to leak damning evidence of Hale’s woke worldview to conservative commentators Steven Crowder and Matt Walsh. The Tennessee Star has likewise received multiple leaks and has published dozens of articles on the subject.

The words “Darkness,” “Everything Hurts,” and “Religion won’t save” are found scrawled across the first page of Hale’s most recently leaked journal.

“Why does my brain not work right?” she wrote. “Cause I was born wrong!!!”

As summarised by Not the Bee, whose article provides abundant screenshots of the latest leak:

The shooter was obsessed with the idea of being “brown” and being a boy. She drew a graphic picture on one page of two figures having sexual intercourse and expressed her desire to have a penis: “too bad I am a sad boy born w/ a puny vagina.”

The shooter wrote that “brown love is the most beautiful” and “brown girls have the nicest skin.”

She also wrote the phrase “white nothingness” on multiple pages, along with expressing guilt about her “white privilege”.

Among the shooter’s many other musings, as featured in the latest release:

“A terrible feeling to know I am nothing of the gender I was born of.”

“I am the most unhappy boy alive.”

“I will be of no use of love for any girl if I don’t have what they need: Boy’s body/male gender.”

“If God won’t give me a boy body in heaven then Jesus is a f*ggot.”

“No brown girls, no love.”

The Tennessee Star has clarified that the just-published 90-page journal represents only a fraction of all the material seized by law enforcement:

MNPD officers, accompanied by agents from the FBI and the ATF, seized 20 additional journals written by Hale between 2007 and 2022 at the Nashville residence she shared with her parents during a legally authorized search on the afternoon of March 27, 2023. Those journals are said to contain about 1,000 pages. In addition, numerous videos, a suicide note, and duplicate thumb drives containing information she may have wanted police to find were seized that afternoon.

The outlet has further explained that, while Hale’s collective writings were originally labelled a “manifesto” by MNPD Police Chief John Drake, they are “better understood as a collection of writings in which Hale sporadically wrote her thoughts in the months and years preceding her devastating attack”.