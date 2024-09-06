- Free newsletter
Nashville shooter journal released. No thanks to Federal Bureau of Interference
Increasingly it seems that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is where investigations go to die.
Whether on Jeffrey Epstein, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the J6 pipe bombs, or the assassination attempt on presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, the FBI has a pattern of putting its findings under lock and key and releasing precious little information to the public.
Thanks to an incurious corporate media, it has been left to the indepenent press to ask questions, blow whistles and connect dots that others refuse to, on what should be some of the biggest news stories in 21st-century America.
The 2023 Nashville school shooting is a case that readily springs to mind. This week, the story was blown wide open, no thanks to the Federal Bureau of Interference, which has colluded with local law enforcement to keep the American public in the dark on this tragic event.
On Tuesday, independent online news site The Tennessee Star published 90 more leaked pages of the Nashville shooter’s “manifesto”, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the ideology that inspired her crazed murder spree.
Twenty-eight-year-old woman Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who infamously identified as a transgender man named Aidan, was hopped up on a toxic brew of radical gender ideology, critical race theory and Christophobia in the days and years before she killed three nine-year-old students and three staff members at Covenant School. It was Tennessee’s deadliest mass shooting.
As previously reported at Mercator, officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department risked their careers to leak damning evidence of Hale’s woke worldview to conservative commentators Steven Crowder and Matt Walsh. The Tennessee Star has likewise received multiple leaks and has published dozens of articles on the subject.
The words “Darkness,” “Everything Hurts,” and “Religion won’t save” are found scrawled across the first page of Hale’s most recently leaked journal.
“Why does my brain not work right?” she wrote. “Cause I was born wrong!!!”
As summarised by Not the Bee, whose article provides abundant screenshots of the latest leak:
The shooter was obsessed with the idea of being “brown” and being a boy. She drew a graphic picture on one page of two figures having sexual intercourse and expressed her desire to have a penis: “too bad I am a sad boy born w/ a puny vagina.”
The shooter wrote that “brown love is the most beautiful” and “brown girls have the nicest skin.”
She also wrote the phrase “white nothingness” on multiple pages, along with expressing guilt about her “white privilege”.
Among the shooter’s many other musings, as featured in the latest release:
“A terrible feeling to know I am nothing of the gender I was born of.”
“I am the most unhappy boy alive.”
“I will be of no use of love for any girl if I don’t have what they need: Boy’s body/male gender.”
“If God won’t give me a boy body in heaven then Jesus is a f*ggot.”
“No brown girls, no love.”
The Tennessee Star has clarified that the just-published 90-page journal represents only a fraction of all the material seized by law enforcement:
MNPD officers, accompanied by agents from the FBI and the ATF, seized 20 additional journals written by Hale between 2007 and 2022 at the Nashville residence she shared with her parents during a legally authorized search on the afternoon of March 27, 2023. Those journals are said to contain about 1,000 pages. In addition, numerous videos, a suicide note, and duplicate thumb drives containing information she may have wanted police to find were seized that afternoon.
The outlet has further explained that, while Hale’s collective writings were originally labelled a “manifesto” by MNPD Police Chief John Drake, they are “better understood as a collection of writings in which Hale sporadically wrote her thoughts in the months and years preceding her devastating attack”.
The Tennessee Star has bravely sued the Metro Nashville Government to formally release all of the shooter’s writings. However, Judge I’Ashea L. Myles (She/Her/Hers) denied the request on the grounds that the investigation is ongoing (eternally?), and, bizarrely, citing copyright claims.
In a secret memo, the FBI has previously provided a laundry list of excuses as to why it doesn’t want Hale’s journals published — whether to prevent the shooter from gaining “infamy and notoriety”, to avert “future attacks”, to stave off public misconceptions that she was merely “mentally ill”, or to stop the spread of “false narratives” that could result in “unintended consequences for the segment of the population more vulnerable or open to conspiracy theories, which will undoubtedly abound”.
Conspiracy insults aside, it’s a little late for all that — not to mention that those trying to kill the story are, ironically, the ones fuelling the flames of speculation. Streisand Effect, anyone?
There is no doubt that Audrey Hale was mentally ill. But this alone doesn’t explain her actions. Plenty of mentally ill people don’t commit mass murder. This troubled young woman had signed up as a foot soldier for wokery.
In terms of her violence, she was a wicked, deranged perpetrator. In terms of the toxic ideology she had imbibed, however, she was a casualty. Like a fish in polluted waters, Hale swam in an ocean of cultural lies about her identity, about race, about sexuality, and about Christianity. She was just one among millions brainwashed by a radical ideology that has overtaken countless American institutions and three-letter agencies.
Perhaps that’s the real reason the FBI is so intent on covering up her motives.
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Image credit: picryl.com
Kurt Mahlburg commented 2024-09-06 22:28:28 +1000 Flag… and I’ve never met someone as obsessed with me as you are, Anon!
Anon Emouse commented 2024-09-06 22:24:48 +1000 FlagAh, it just wouldn’t be a complete week without Kurt making culture-war fodder out of someone who is mentally ill. Never met someone as obsessed with “Woke” as Kurt is.
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-09-06 18:48:54 +1000There would be fewer mass shootings if news outlets didn’t report on them. A great deal of them want the notoriety that comes from being a spree killer.
If the media didn’t make them famous, there would be one less reason for them to go on shooting sprees.
