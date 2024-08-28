The hazards of smartphones for kids

A recent Associated Press article describes how public schools are trying to counteract the maleficent influence of smartphones. Simply banning them from the classroom isn't enough, it seems, because kids will become glued to their devices as soon as they get them back after school.

Reporter Carolyn Thompson says that in an effort to counter the smartphone plague, a school system in Maine coordinated a week of outdoor activities, including camping and cooking outdoors, in May. A Spokane, Washington school ran a program called "Engage IRL" (In Real Life) to give students an alternative to infinite scrolls and chatrooms. And many other schools are trying to encourage extracurricular activities to displace the domination of smartphones in their students' lives.

The schools are right to see a problem. But just banning smartphones in class and adding extracurricular activities here and there isn't going to solve it, according to Jonathan Haidt.

Addiction

Haidt, a Professor of Ethical Leadership at New York University's Stern School of Business, has written The Anxious Generation, a book that everyone with children younger than college age should read.

The advent of social media has caused a nearly universal sea change in the fundamentals of daily life for every child and teenager who has access to a smartphone. There is no need to cite statistics on how much time a young person with a smartphone spends on it. Just a circumspice (look around you) will show that unless some powerful outside force intervenes, kids will use literally every spare minute engaged in keeping up with social media posts and rumours and all the other stuff that goes on in their personal cyberspace.

Haidt marshals the most impressive set of statistics I've seen in any kind of social-science book in a long time to show that the advent of smartphones has not only been correlated with, but in most cases is the cause of, declines in all sorts of normal healthy stuff that kids used to do without prompting: spending literal face time with other kids, playing outside, and learning how to be an adult by attaching oneself to an adult role model or two, getting a driver license, and finding a job. On the active-harm side, incidences of anxiety, depression, visits to emergency rooms for psychological reasons, use of pornography, and suicide rates have all soared.

I have described elsewhere in this space how the social media companies have spent billions on perfecting algorithms to keep eyeballs glued to their apps, and because the user is the product, the user can't just passively watch things — he or she has to essentially live online and constantly keep updating the avatar that increasingly represents them to the online world. Besides being a sucky way to live, this mode of existence has now been conclusively shown to be actively harmful to mental health.

Haidt has done for smartphones and kids what Rachel Carson did for DDT and eagles in her famous book Silent Spring, which was a foundational document of the environmental movement. If we can muster even a fraction of the concern and activism that we focused on eagles, and apply it to our children and teenagers, we might be able to get somewhere.