The hidden legacy of ordinary people

Remembering Peasants: A Personal History of a Vanished World

By Patrick Joyce. Allen Lane. 2024. 400 pages

Remembering Peasants is a well-annotated scholarly work that ranges over a considerable span of time and looks at peasant lifestyles in places as far apart as west Mayo, Belarus and Southern Italy. With an academic background as a social and cultural historian, Patrick Joyce, the Emeritus Professor of History at Manchester University and the child of Irish immigrants to London from the rural heartlands of Ireland, is well qualified to address his subject.

Joyce, as a septuagenarian typically does, brings a living memory of peasant life, through visits to his respective grandparents’ homes in Mayo and Wexford. And of course, both parents and grandparents were sources of local lore from the generations before them. However, in this scholarly and granular presentation, his focus is pan-European. He finds there are general conclusions to be drawn from the particularities of the lives of peasant communities in very different geographic and political contexts.

Drawing from photographic archives of anthropologists, the breadth of Joyce’s study shows that similarities between peasant communities are stronger than their differences, which should not surprise us given that peasants everywhere are consumed by the harsh physicality of life and a daily struggle to survive, and that landlord oppression and exploitation play out under very similar dynamics, whatever the time or place in human history.

Contrast

The biggest shock reading this book is that it shows how far from and yet how close we are to our peasant forebears. In one sense they are in touching distance. Joyce recounts stories from his parents and grandparents and shares memories from his own childhood which resonate with readers who like him are now the grandparent generation of our time.

He writes that among the people he visited on his summer holidays in Ireland, there was “more than half a belief in the banshee”. That just about nails the lingering influence of ancient beliefs that continued to weave itself into the fabric of everyday life in a society that had already absorbed Christian values and belief. “Peasant (religious) belief’ he writes, “was imbued with pagan ideas.”

On the other hand, in the context of the rapidity of material and technological progress of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, Joyce points out that the pace of history has “accelerated”. Even today, looking back at life in Ireland in the ‘70s and ‘80s, it’s like looking at a distant past. A world without mobile phones and laptops and all the labour-transforming gadgetry and conveniences of modern living. That’s before we even get to the seismic, socio-cultural changes in culture and politics.

In less visible ways, the order of life has been radically re-set since the era of pre- and early-stage industrialisation. Peasant life was lived close to nature. Life was understood as cyclical rather than linear. The Irish phrase, “rotha mór an tsaoil” (the big wheel of life) expresses the sense of continuity within change. “Life continues in the family, even if individuals die.”

The fundamental conditions of life remained what they were from generation to generation. Life was lived in close geographic confines. Trees and fields had names. The past, its people and stories were woven into the fabric of the present. Families gave their children the names of parents and grandparents. Proverbs and stories carried wisdom down the generations. The spirit world was felt to be as close as the graves of the dead were. Everything was local. Everything was neighbourhood. People identified in a more intimate way with their past, their habitats, “the home place”, its topography and the weather cycles. Their lives were in every sense “less mediated” than modern life.