World Bank de-banks Uganda for anti-gay law

A few weeks ago, most of us hadn’t even heard of ‘de-banking’ — until Brexit architect Nigel Farage felt the petty wrath of Coutts & Co.

Cancel culture moves quickly because now an entire nation is being de-banked.

That’s right: as reported by Reuters, “The World Bank said on Tuesday it would halt new lending to the Ugandan government after concluding that its anti-LGBTQ law, which has been condemned by many countries and the United Nations, contradicts the bank’s values.”

Historically, the global lender has contributed some $5.4 billion in funding to Uganda. Reuters reports that many of the nation’s health and education projects could be affected by the decision.

The World Bank said in a statement that the Anti-Homosexuality Act, passed in May this year by Christian-majority Uganda, “fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values”.

“We believe our vision to eradicate poverty on a liveable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality,” the bank said.

Everyone, that is, except Christian Ugandans.

New imperialism

For all that might be said about Uganda’s decision to punish homosexual activity, it was passed 348 votes to 1 (with 208 absent) by a sovereign state that gained its independence from Western powers over half a century ago.

The World Bank’s decision signals that colonialism is back in fashion in Africa — at least if European financiers get their way. Indeed, after breaking free of British imperialism in the 1960s, Uganda now finds itself in the grips of Woke imperialism, with the nation’s ability to access capital now held hostage to a rainbow agenda.

No doubt Uganda introduced its new law in part due to the obvious damage sexual deviance is unleashing in Western societies.

Per woke etiquette, the World Bank’s decision is evidently about seeming good rather than doing good: the bank still lends to other countries where homosexuals face even harsher penalties.

“There are many Middle East countries who do not tolerate homosexuals; they actually hang and execute homosexuals,” Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem said in response to the decision. “So why pick on Uganda?”