Childcare and the GDP: driving mothers mad?

Now that the Labour Party has won an overwhelming victory, will it be successful in its promise to create 100,000 additional childcare places and more than 3,000 new nurseries? Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said a few weeks ago that his government would "create the childcare places needed to turn the page and rebuild Britain”.

Rebuild Britain?

How does that work?

In a provocative article in The Spectator, Arabella Byrne says that as usual, the emphasis of politicians’ palaver about childcare is on boosting GDP.

Citing her own experience as a working mother of a 9-month-old and a 6-year-old, she says that “the entire narrative feels confused. Instead of asking whether I should work or look after my children – a binary I long ago accepted as one of feminism’s unforgivable failures – I wonder if there might be a case for affordable, state-funded childcare to improve maternal mental health. It would stop women feeling like they might go mad”.

GDP or mental health? In my opinion, no one is asking the right questions.

Priorities

Why doesn’t Sir Keir ask mothers whether they would prefer to leave their children with someone else while they go out to work or would rather look after their own offspring? Many, if not most, would opt for the latter.

The parenting website Netmums claims that seven in 10 working mothers would prefer to stay at home when their children are young. But they can’t. One desperate mother wrote on the website forum:

Me & my DH [dear husband] so want for me to be a stay-at-home mum, but financially, it's impossible. When I was on maternity leave each time, I kept the house immaculate, cooked from scratch, the boys had a good bedtime routine and I could put more time in, husband was less stressed and focused on work, which got him 10k a year pay rise all because he didn't have to take half the load at home. But we can't take the financial hit … it's put a massive strain on our marriage. I am crying every day with stress, suffering migraines and sleeping all the time, I wake up dreading the start of every day.

Sound familiar?

Despite this, governments continue to push mothers of young children into work. Liz Truss, our former PM, then child care minister, said in 2013 that countries like Germany had boosted their economies by increasing the number of mothers who returned to work after having children. “It is obviously true that having a higher maternal employment rate does help a country’s GDP,” she said.

It's not so obvious to me.